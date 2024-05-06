Summary Every 39 seconds, a hacking incident occurs online, making personal information protection a top priority for all users.

Every 39 seconds, a hacking incident occurs on the internet, posing a constant threat to a user's privacy. The financial toll of data breaches for companies has skyrocketed, yet every internet user remains a potential target for hackers and malicious entities. In this landscape, safeguarding personal information should be a top priority for all users, whether through password managers or other protective measures. Fortunately, Proton has just launched its new security suite, consolidating some of the company's most popular protection tools in one place, ready to bring you relief and fortify your online security.

Proton's latest security endeavor, Pass Monitor, is a comprehensive security suite integrated into the Proton Pass, the company's open-source and encrypted password manager. Subscribers to Proton Pass now have the exclusive opportunity to utilize this powerful security suite, enhancing their ability to protect their passwords, data, and online identity.

Proton's Pass Monitor is a solid security suite to keep you safe online

Pass Monitor offers a range of features to bolster your online security. It enables users to check their email addresses for potential exposure, including all email addresses associated with their account and hide-my-email aliases created using Proton Pass. The service also supports the addition of custom email addresses, which, after verification, can be monitored for third-party domains and Proton addresses.

Source: Proton

But Pass Monitor's main advantage is its ability to check the Dark Web for email and data breaches. Proton first introduced Dark Web Monitoring to its mail services a few weeks ago, and now it's also coming to the Pass Monitor security suite for a level-up in protection. As the name implies, Dark Web Monitoring goes into the Dark Web to see if your credentials are exposed in that space.

Moreover, the service can identify your weak passwords across various platforms and advise you to change them for stronger and harder-to-guess passwords, much like a similar feature in Google's password manager for Chrome, Android, and other platforms. If you use a similar password on multiple websites, the Pass Monitor will also suggest creating unique passwords for each service.

To further reinforce your privacy, Pass Monitor can identify accounts without Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) enabled and suggests you allow it as an additional layer of security. The service can also check which email addresses and aliases have been leaked from a third-party platform and provide users with recommendations on how to protect their data.

Pass Monitor with Password Health is now available to all Proton users. Meanwhile, you must buy a subscription to access other perks, such as Dark Web Monitoring. In the next few days, Proton Pass will get an update that includes the Pass Monitor security suite.