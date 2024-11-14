Key Takeaways Proton Pass users can soon attach files to items in their vault, such as documents and pictures, to keep them centralized and secure in one place.

Permanent single item sharing will be introduced, allowing easy sharing of specific information without expiring links.

New Proton Pass features include clipboard clearing, credit card autofill, and an array of quality of life improvements.

Proton Pass, the encrypted password manager from the makers of Proton Mail, is bringing a hefty mountain of new features to the service. One of these features is bound to change the way its users store their most sensitive documents.

Proton Pass subscribers will soon be able to attach files such as documents and pictures to any item in their vault. This means someone could save their bank statements to their online bank login. It's part of a product roadmap announced by Proton today on the company's official blog. Other features en route include single item sharing, clipboard clearing, and drag-and-drop functionality between vaults, plus others.

Proton Pass has been on a tear over the past year

Proton Pass launched in 2023 and was an instant hit with fans of the Swiss-based Proton AG company. This is the same company that makes the ultra-secure Proton Mail , Proton VPN, and the new Proton Drive . Proton has focused on building features into Proton Pass since its launch, like passkeys, Pass Monitor, and business solutions. Proton Pass recently launched an Identities function which allows users to store their Social Security, birth date, and name in a secure vault.

Proton announced new features rolling out over the next year, including the ability to attach files to items in the vault. This is an elegant solution to personal document control. Users don't have to keep their important files and private photos spread across multiple services, or easily accessible on their hard drives. Simply attach these to Proton Pass and rest easy knowing everything is secure and hidden away.

Another big feature on the way is permanent single item sharing. This means you don't need to share an entire vault with someone. You can now share a single login item and the link will never expire. The item, whether an address or a login or a credit card number, will autofill for the recipient. They won't need to get new links for it each time.

Some other useful features are on the way

Proton Pass will bring the ability to automatically clear the clipboard. This function is currently available only on mobile, but it is coming to all platforms soon.

Proton Pass will introduce the ability to autofill credit card details. 2FA and identity autofills are also handled by the app, so users will be able to fill out complex forms with a couple of clicks.

Some other quality of life improvements include:

Drag and drop items between vaults.

Emergency access to vaults for designated users.

Custom item type inputs.

Biometric logins for browsers and web apps.

SSO support for business users.

Proton says they will have more information about release dates for all this sometime in 2025.