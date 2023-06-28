Swiss brand Proton is well known as a privacy-centric, secure provider of email and cloud storage services like Proton Drive and ProtonMail. In the wake of recent breaches that damned LastPass as we know it, Proton saw an opportunity to scoop up the users jumping ship. Beta testing for Proton Pass began in April this year, and now, the service is officially available across platforms. Here’s a quick look at everything on offer.

Proton Pass offers all the modern amenities a modern password manager should, like support for creating, storing, and updating your passwords, notes, and other credentials. It is available on multiple operating systems like iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows, complete with support for password autofill on most popular web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave Browser, and more.

Everything, including your notes and the metadata flying across the internet, is end-to-end encrypted. Proton Pass’s security measures have been audited by a third party and the company has promised to publish a security report soon, but if you aren’t convinced, Proton Pass is also open source, so you can audit it yourself. However, the most interesting selling point for the service ought to be email masking.

Source :Proton

Hide My Email

Proton likens emails to one’s digital passport because people use them to sign up for services and newsletters besides the core function of communicating, while advertisers and businesses use tracker-laden email to profile users. Thanks to Proton’s acquisition of French firm SimpleLogin in April 2022, Proton Pass offers a Hide My Email feature so your actual email ID stays masked from businesses online.

You can use the email masking feature when prompted to provide your actual email address. The business only sees the proxy email address, while Proton forwards all the communication to your original inbox, albeit without the pesky trackers. This way, you’re protected even if the third party that recorded your email suffers a data breach. Also, Hide My Email works with most major email service providers, and isn’t exclusive to ProtonMail customers.

Source: Proton

Pricing

Proton Pass is free to use if you sign up. Free tier users aren’t limited in the number of login credentials and notes they can store, and the devices they associate with Proton Pass. However, they can create only 10 email aliases.

You can subscribe to Proton Pass Plus for access to unlimited email aliases, the convenience of an integrated 2FA authenticator, and the neatness of multiple vaults. Proton is also adding autofill support for credit card information to this tier. It is priced at $5 per month, but Proton is offering an 80% launch discount, meaning you pay just $1 per month, billed as $12 when you subscribe for a year at once. After that year, it will lock your renewal price at $4 per month, still lower than the $5 normal price.

You can even pay $24 up front for a two-year subscription at $1 per month, and your renewal pricing after the period will be locked at an even lower $3 per month. With attractive pricing like that, and outstanding features to boot, we hope to recommend Proton Pass as one of our favorite password managers sometime soon. The only demerit that’s immediately apparent is the missing support for passkeys.