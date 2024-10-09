Key Takeaways Proton Pass now offers a family plan for up to 6 users at $4/month with a yearly subscription, giving families a secure way to manage their passwords together.

The family plan includes unique email addresses for each member, dark web monitoring, and easy-to-use tools, making it simple for parents and kids alike.

Upgrading to the paid family plan also provides extra features like two-factor authentication, unlimited payment card management, and automatic dark web monitoring for added peace of mind.

After long making a name for itself with the secure, encryption-supporting Proton Mail service, Proton AG has branched out with a number of useful services to streamline your life without opening your life to unscrupulous data harvesters. The Proton Pass password manager is one such useful suite, and it's now available for your entire family at a discounted rate of $4 per month when purchasing a year-long subscription.

Making the switch to automated password management

Securing your accounts is more important than ever

Two out of three Americans use the same password on multiple platforms, and three in five include searchable information like names and birthdays in what's supposed to be a secure string. With so much of our lives digitally entrenched, including government services, banking, and important email communications, it's never been so worthwhile to lock down account access. After all, security isn't a problem until it is.

Proton's products have a reputation for resilience against bad actors, and the last few years have seen its interface and feature set expand significantly. Its password manager has been around for just over a year, and offers end-to-end encryption of not just passwords, but all related fields used for login on various sites. Its new family plan supports up to 6 users, and offers administrator tools to keep the guardians in control.

Beyond just implementing strict password management, Proton Pass Family provides unique email addresses for each member, and its Pass Monitor feature scours the web and dark web for dangerous personal information leaks. The browser- and app-based tools are easy enough for kids to use, while still offering in-depth control and powerful functionality.

Proton Pass is available for free, but upgrading to a paid account provides multiple benefits. They include an integrated two-factor authentication application, unlimited payment card management, and automatic dark web monitoring, among others.

If you're still typing passwords into dialog boxes to log into your favorite sites, now's the time to change. It's not only more secure, it's also considerably more convenient, and makes it that much easier to get straight to family movie or game night. We also recommend checking out the rest of Proton's offerings, including its well-known email service and increasingly useful encrypted cloud storage.