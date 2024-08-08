Summary New updates from Proton Pass offer seamless autofill features for personal information, speeding up form filling and reducing errors.

Windows and macOS users can now use biometric authentication for added protection, making accessing Proton Pass more convenient than ever.

The features are being rolled out now, but you may need to wait to be able to use them.

As more and more of our information is stored online, it's becoming even more critical to protect this data by ensuring that proper habits are in place. And while it can be hard to manage and check in on all your current online accounts, it's important to keep them secure. That's where a password manager can be helpful, providing a singular point that can store and manage all of your important passwords. Now, you're probably familiar with password managing solutions from the likes of Google or 1Password, but Proton Pass is also a reliable option that has been slowly gaining traction over the past year.

The relative newcomer delivers when it comes to protection, providing an end-to-end encrypted service, along with on-device encryption keys and two-factor authentication. The multiple barriers ensure that your passwords are safe in the event that there is some type of breach. Since it's debut, the brand has made efforts to bolster its service, delivering vital improvements like credential sharing. Now, Proton is ready to deliver a new set of updates that will provide more seamless interactions, with the brand stating that it wants to "streamline the user experience."

A new and seamless way to access your data

As far as what's changing, going forward, users will now be able to use Proton Pass to securely store important data that can be used to autofill personal information when needed. This information can include everyday details like name, addresses, phone numbers, and account handles, along with more critical and sensitive details like social security numbers, passport identifiers, license numbers, and more.

As you can imagine, having access to this information in a safe and secure location is paramount when trying to streamline the process when it comes to filling out forms for websites. Even better is having this information available without having to type it out, which makes it more certain that you'll always get the details right when filling out forms online. Proton states that it takes around nine minutes for an average form online to get filled out. And this new feature can naturally aid in speeding up that process while reducing inaccuracies.

In addition to the above, Windows and macOS users will now have the ability to use biometric authentication for supported apps. That means that users can make use of Windows Hello and Touch ID sensors that are currently on their devices in order to provide an extra layer of protection when accessing Proton Pass. And it goes without saying, but this method of accessing Proton Pass sure beats typing in a password every single time. However, there is just one catch, and it's that you'll need to be a Proton Pass Plus or Unlimited subscriber.

Of course, it doesn't cost all that much to become a subscriber, starting at just $2 per month. But if you're not willing to pay, then you can still use all the other great features that come with Proton Pass for free, including the new autofill feature that is launching today. So if you haven't or are looking for a change, we recommend giving Proton Pass a try as it is available for nearly every device on the market.