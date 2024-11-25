Key Takeaways Proton Mail plans auto-deletion of spam for Android to enhance user control.

Android users will soon customize the bottom bar in Proton Mail to suit their desired actions.

Proton Calendar will integrate better with Proton Mail, offering advanced scheduling and video conferencing integration.

Out of all of the services Proton has busied itself making, Proton Mail still holds strong as the standout, the one service everyone gravitates to that eventually introduces them to the fleet of options Proton has been building out, like Calendar, Pass, Drive, and Wallet. This is a lot of work, and Proton isn't resting on its laurels, offering new roadmaps for many of its products in its own blog posts, including Proton Mail and Calendar; thanks to this recent post, we now know Proton plans to add an auto-deletion function for spam emails in Proton Mail, finally bringing the feature to Android well after it previously launched on iOS and the web.

Proton Mail for Android is getting better spam control

Source: Proton

The big takeaway from today's Proton Mail and Calendar blog post is that Proton Mail's Android app will soon get a toggle for automatic deletion of spam, finally bringing Android in line with iOS and the web. Ideally, this feature will provide Android users with more control, and since it will be available as a toggle, users can choose if they want it on or not, which is appreciated.

Beyond the spam toggle for Proton Mail, Android users can also expect bottom bar customization for both conversation and single message views, letting users choose which actions they need.

Proton Calendar will also receive a few notable features, such as improved integration with Proton Mail, ideally allowing users to manage Calendar invites directly from Mail. Advanced scheduling is also coming, allowing users to schedule events with new patterns, like scheduling items for the first day of every month. Integration with video conferencing is also expected, making it easier to join calls directly from Proton Calendar.

What we can expect after winter

As Proton and its services grow, we can certainly expect even more features to drop beyond the above-planned winter roadmap, like the possibility of an offline mode. Proton Calendar is also expected to see a new app drop for both iOS and Android towards the end of 2025.

While we don't know precisely when the features announced today for Proton Mail and Calendar are coming to Android, since today's blog post is simply a roadmap for

winter, ideally, these features will be here within the next four months, so make sure to keep an eye out as both apps have some key improvements coming sooner rather than later.