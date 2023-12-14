Summary Proton Mail, a privacy-focused email provider, has released a new desktop app for Windows and macOS, offering offline access and encrypted connections to Proton servers.

The desktop app provides advantages over Gmail, including the ability to pin to the taskbar/dock and receive automatic updates from Proton.

Proton has also introduced over 50 new features, such as email auto-forwarding and a snooze email function, to enhance user experience across its web and mobile platforms.

When choosing an email provider, privacy and convenience ought to be the two most important things in the modern digital age. While support for passkeys and encryption covers the former front, convenience is a mix of platform-agnostic support, and advantages of the ecosystem of apps built around it. Gmail is a fine example, offering Drive cloud storage, convenient access from virtually any device, and integrated support for a massive suite of Workspace apps. Rival Swiss privacy brand Proton is also hard at work, making its email service more accessible with a new desktop app for Windows and Mac.

Proton was started as a crowdfunding campaign back in 2014 and has since established itself as a secure and privacy-focused brand. The company started with Proton Mail, but has since expanded its suite of apps with Proton Pass, Drive, Calendar, and VPN for password management, cloud storage, planning, and secure internet access, respectively. Ten years on, this privacy-first initiative can hold a candle to other email services. It has become the go-to service for professionals, journalists, activists, and heads of state who cannot risk compromising their privacy.

Source: Proton

Mac app for Proton Mail

Since it is a relatively newer service, Proton mail is still catching up with the likes of Gmail. However, Proton just announced a significant update for its email service with the addition of a new app for Windows and macOS. Although you can access Proton Mail’s web UI from any machine, a native program for desktop brings several advantages, such as offline access to your emails and their attachments, and reliable encrypted connections to Proton servers. Proton Mail Bridge goes the extra mile and allows integrating your inbox with any other third-party desktop email app like Microsoft Outlook.

The desktop app unlocks a few other possibilities you don’t get with the web UI. For instance, you can pin a desktop app to the taskbar on Windows (dock on macOS) and benefit from automatic updates delivered straight from Proton. This development gives Proton an advantage over Gmail, which doesn’t have a dedicated desktop client to this day.

Source: Proton

Email auto-forwarding

Although the Proton Mail desktop app is still in beta, it maintains the end-to-end encryption and security users enjoy on the web. Since the Windows and macOS apps are currently in beta, they are available only to Visionary-tier subscribers. Proton promises to expand availability to all users early next year, but it has also reopened sign-ups for the Visionary tier until January 3, 2024.

Heaps of improvements to Mail and Calendar

Even if you prefer sticking to the web UI for email, Proton has announced over 50 new features which enhance your user experience. First off, the company has now become the first email provider to support email auto-forwarding while preserving encryption between Proton Mail accounts. Unencrypted auto-forwarding support is available as well, and it is a valuable asset for businesses where auto-forwarding has been set up to streamline workflows and get communication across to the correct departments.

Source: Proton

Snooze emails and return to them later

The new snooze email feature enables constructive procrastination, so you can get to emails when you have the time for them. You can always customize the snooze time and duration as well. On the web, attachment previews are here now, so you don’t risk downloading and opening potentially unwanted files. Proton is also revamping the Android app UI design this quarter after carefully considering feedback from its users. Other remarkable changes include support for three new languages, support for larger inline images, strike-through formatting support,

Source: Proton

Proton Calendar's new features in action

Alongside a desktop app for Proton Mail, the Swiss brand also announced a similar program for Proton Calendar, also available on Windows and macOS. Now, this encrypted calendar has been optimized to work eight times faster, with a searchable index on the web UI.

Of these updates, support for auto-forwarding emails is reserved for paying Proton Mail Users. All other features are available even on the free tier of Proton Mail and Proton Calendar.