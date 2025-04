Summary Proton Mail is revamping its Android & iOS apps for faster performance, offline mode, & advanced search.

The new Proton Mail app will include features like category view and better stability.

The Proton ecosystem updates include a rebuilt Calendar app with a focus on search, tasks, offline access & team setup.

Proton Mail is getting one of its biggest overhauls yet. The Swiss privacy-focused email will soon have a completely rebuilt Android app, set to arrive this summer.