Summary Proton Mail adds email aliases to help you avoid spam and mitigate data breach risks.

Aliases can be easily deactivated at any time for added protection.

The feature is also availalbe in Proton Pass, the company's password manager.

When you need to sign up for a new platform or service, you’re typically asked to provide your email address and password. In some cases, people use dedicated tools to create fake email addresses, stopping unwanted mail from clogging up their inbox. Doing so can require extra time and effort, especially if you don’t already have a service or separate email account created for such purposes. Now, Proton Mail users will be able to mask their email address right from their email client to avoid the entire hassle, giving the Swiss privacy-focused company another leg up on Gmail.

Proton has announced that Proton Mail users will be able to hide their email address with an alias. The feature can be found and turned on in the Security Center portion of Proton Mail settings, and it's available in its web and desktop apps for now. Upon creating a randomly generated alias email address, users have the option to deactivate it at any time. This can be essential in the event of a data breach, and it can also be helpful if a user wants to stop spam from reaching their inboxes. The feature is the result of Proton’s acquisition of SimpleLogin, the open-source service that specializes in creating alias email addresses. With SimpleLogin’s assets, Proton has previously added a similar feature to its password manager Proton Pass.

While the feature is new to Proton, the concept is one that has been around for a while. Bitwarden, for example, may be a password management service, but it rolled out a similar feature back in 2022. It works in tandem with Firefox Relay and other third-party providers to offer such options within its browser extension and app. However, since the feature relies on third-party integration, it's somewhat complicated to set up the feature, requiring users to hunt down the API keys from their email forwarding service.

In comparison, Proton’s option for those who want to use an alias is a bit easier — one quick trip to your email settings does the trick. With aliases now in Proton Mail, you won't even need to use the company's Proton Pass if you prefer another good password manager. Regardless of which route you go, the benefits are all the same — enhanced personal data protection and less solicitation from third-party vendors.