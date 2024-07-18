Summary Proton Mail is stepping up its game with an AI-powered feature called Scribe for efficient email composition.

Privacy-conscious users can relax because Proton has developed the open-source model in-house, and data isn't shared with third parties.

Proton Scribe is available to Mail Essentials, Mail Professional, and Proton Business subscribers for now, besides the Visionary and Lifetime subscribers.

Proton is well-recognized as one of the best email apps for Android, especially for the privacy-conscious and pedantic users. However, Google’s Gmail is widely regarded as the prime innovator in the somewhat-stagnant email space, and most of the recent additions have been AI-related. Features like Help Me Write, Smart Compose, and Smart Reply unlock convenience and efficiency, and seem to have inspired Proton Mail to follow suit while ensuring user data stays private.

Proton Mail was recently redesigned, and it already had the basics dialed in, with support for encrypted emails between Proton users, and several other privacy-focused features. The company also built a whole Google-like ecosystem around Proton Mail, with services like Proton Pass for secure password management, Proton Drive for cloud storage, and Proton VPN for unrestricted web access. Now, Proton is going the AI route as well with a new feature called Scribe for ProtonMail.

Designed to work as an assistive text composer, Proton Scribe takes the effort out of composing a new email or a response to one you receiveI. Most importantly, all your data is private, and the AI can be used on-device, so data isn’t shared with third parties or even with Proton. The AI model isn’t even a wrapper for ChatGPT or other major providers — the model was developed in-house. The AI models used to power this feature are encrypted to prevent unwanted involvement of third-parties, but are open-source for scrutineering as well.

Email composition has never been easier

Using the new feature in Proton Mail is rather straightforward. Users can just open the email composer and click on the pencil icon with the ✨ symbol, and a purple line should pop up in the text field, requesting a prompt. You can enter any prompt to describe the email or response you’re composing, and the AI takes over from there. Other options like Shorten, Proofread, and Formalize help polish the AI-generated result to a shine.

None of your prompts are logged, saved, or shared with any other entity. Scribe isn’t even trained on your inbox data, so we would anticipate a slight lack of contextual awareness when using this in the real world, but that’s a price worth paying for the additional privacy.

That said, Proton Scribe requires a 4GB one-time download on your device, and the company recommends using Windows, macOS, and Linux machines with at least 8GB of RAM, a Chromium-based browser or the Proton Mail desktop app, and a powerful GPU. Other system requirements are detailed in the support documentation for Scribe, but Proton promises to help improve availability down the road.

For now, Proton Scribe is available to Mail Essentials, Mail Professional, and Proton Business subscribers. People who are on Proton’s pricier Visionary and Lifetime subscriptions get access at no additional cost as well. However, free-tier users are seemingly excluded. Here’s hoping this feature is rolled out to more users and businesses using Proton soon.