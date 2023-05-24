Privacy is of the essence in the modern digital landscape, and every major business like Google promises to keep your data safe. However, Swiss brand Proton has made a name for itself in this business with secure services like Proton Mail, VPN, Drive, and Calendar. Unlocking their full scope requires a recurring payment, but Proton has now introduced a new subscription which can unlock all these services at an affordable price for families.

Much like Google One’s family oriented plans allowing you to share cloud storage with family members, the new Proton Family plan combines subscription benefits for all the company’s products for up to six of your family members. The benefits include 3TB of shared storage in Proton Drive and unhindered access to all Proton services, including password manager Proton Pass once it's out of beta. The new Family plan also promises you 20GB of bonus cloud storage every year, and automatic full access to paid versions of any other Proton services released in the future.

Proton advertises its service as the ideal replacement to similar offerings from Big Tech companies, but with the added benefit of end-to-end encryption on everything Proton. The company believes the new Family plan can be useful for households where not everyone is fully aware of the risks found online. Speaking about the launch, Proton product lead David Dudok de Wit said “The Proton Family plan takes us one step closer to our mission of making privacy the default for everyone.”

Pricing for the new Family plan starts at $20 per month, billed as $480 for two full years. There is also a one-year option at $288, which is equivalent to $24 per month. The most flexible option costs you $30 every month. Compared to Proton Unlimited for individuals, which costs $12 when paid monthly and offers 500GB, the new plan is already worth it even when you share it with just two other persons.

Proton recently announced an auto-forwarding utility for Gmail, so you can try the benefits of Proton Mail without fully committing to it, making the new Family Plan even easier to test drive for a month, if you’re up for it. Existing Visionary tier customers can also add family members to their plan, and each member added gets the same benefits as mentioned above. Proton offers an easy-to-use migration tool if you’re coming from another service provider.