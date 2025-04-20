Google’s ecosystem is an integral part of my daily life, with Gmail, Google Drive, YouTube, and Google Photos playing a crucial role. As I notice myself hopelessly locked into its ecosystem, I’m concerned about my data and privacy. When I looked around for alternatives, Proton emerged as one of the strongest contenders.

The Switzerland-based company is known for its focus on privacy and security. What started as Proton Mail, a secure email alternative to Gmail, has grown into an entire ecosystem with Proton VPN, Proton Calendar, Proton Drive, and Proton Pass. They’re available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. These services provide a compelling alternative to Google’s offerings while prioritizing user privacy. Here’s how Proton is making it easier than ever to break free from Google’s grip.

Proton Mail: A secure Gmail alternative

Proton Mail’s open-source transparency has won me over

Gmail is the backbone of Google’s ecosystem since it is the login point for most of its services. But it’s no secret that Google scans emails for targeted advertising and AI-driven recommendations. In contrast, Proton Mail offers end-to-