Summary Proton Drive, a cloud storage service that focuses on privacy and encryption, has launched a macOS version that allows local file syncing.

With the launch of the macOS app, Proton Drive is now available on all major operating systems, including Android.

While Proton Drive offers limited free storage compared to Google Drive, its premium subscriptions start at $4 a month for 200GB and promise encrypted file storage and offline access.

Google Drive is among the first names that come to mind when we think of the best cloud storage providers. But, come to think of it, there are just a few parameters which any service has to offer to become one of the best — privacy, support for multiple operating systems, and effortless file sync. Proton Drive nails the privacy aspect like all other Proton services, and it is now finally stepping up to Google Drive with a native app for macOS, making it possible to sync files across all major operating systems.

Proton Drive is a relatively new service from Proton, launched in September 2022. Proton has earned a reputation for respecting user privacy with its services like ProtonMail, Proton VPN, and Proton Pass for password management. The cloud storage service carries the reputation of this Swiss brand as well, and lives up to the hype with encrypted file storage. The web app ensures Proton Drive is platform-agnostic, while dedicated apps for Windows, Android, and iOS. Notably, a native macOS app hasn’t been available until now.

The company has finally announced that a new macOS app is available for download. During beta testing, Proton noted that testers uploaded more data using the macOS app than they did through the one for iOS or the web, effectively emphasizing the importance of a desktop client for cloud storage services. It is understandable too, considering we usually store the larger files and backups on our computers and not on our phones. The macOS client is available to all Proton Drive users, including those on the free tier.

Support for macOS means you won’t need to use the web UI to back up files to the cloud, or download them on your Mac. This addition to the list of supported operating systems is a testament to Proton’s eagerness to create a formidable cloud storage service to rival Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive.

The only surviving demerit on Proton Drive is the 1 GB of free storage shared with ProtonMail. That’s a small amount of storage by today’s standards, and a far cry from the 15 GB Google Drive offers. The company’s premium subscriptions start at $4 a month for 200GB. Proton promises all the files you store in Proton Drive are encrypted before they are uploaded, so that even Proton cannot access them without your permission.

Proton Drive has other benefits, such as support for offline access. Any changes you make when offline will be synced to the cloud automatically whenever you connect to the internet again. It also syncs files in real-time, so you can use the service to move files between devices conveniently. Moreover, support for macOS is a big step forward for Proton Drive, because it has to achieve multi-platform support to hold a candle to rivals like Google Drive.