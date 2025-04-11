Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $120 $180 Save $60 The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a great option for those looking to protect their home. It has two bright, motion-activated LED floodlights, a 105dB security alarm, and it captures live video in full 1080p. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

A major addition to the smart home can be some security, and with this deal on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, you can save big while making things a little safer around the house. The Floodlight Cam Wired Plus regularly goes for $180, but right now Amazon and Best Buy have it marked down to an all-time low price of $120. Amazon will also give you an additional 20% off if you have a device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus will make a great addition whether you're looking to expand a smart home security setup or start one from scratch. It can do a lot of the things you'll find in the best smart home security cameras, and it will pair well with other smart home security devices like smart doorbell cameras. In fact, the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus has a camera of its own, which is designed to give you a wide view of the driveway, garage, back yard, and other open areas of your property.

The camera checks in at Full HD 1080p resolution. It provides you with a sharp, clear view of your property throughout the day. For security at night, it has built-in color night vision and two LED spotlights to brighten things up. The spotlights will light up when motion is detected, scaring off people you don't want to be there and lighting the way for those who are meant to be. A siren also chips in for security.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus requires hardwire installation for around-the-clock power, but it can also connect to your smart home setup over Wi-Fi. If you have Alexa-enabled devices, you can use them to have the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus make audio announcements whenever motion is detected. The Floodlight Cam Wired Plus includes lifetime purchase protection in the event it ever gets stolen.

The RingFloodlight Cam Wired Plus regularly goes for a pretty hefty $180, but while this deal lasts you can pick it up for an all-time low price of $120. It's available in white and black, as well as in 2-packs, 3-packs, and 4-packs, all of which are seeing a discount right now.