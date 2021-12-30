The number of spam calls and phishing attacks seems to increase yearly and shows no signs of slowing down. These can be annoying or potentially dangerous if you fall into a spammer's trap. If you own a Google Pixel smartphone, your device offers multiple options to protect against most unwanted calls and messages. Some of the best Android phones on the market lack at least one of these Pixel-exclusive features. This guide shows you how to keep those spam annoyances from disrupting your day on your Google Pixel smartphone.

Set up the Call Screen feature to intercept and block spam calls

When you combine spammers with robocalls, things get worse since a machine can automatically send an infinite number of prerecorded calls. All without getting tired, unlike a human caller. Google has you covered with the impressive and helpful Call Screen feature to protect you from these calls. When you tap into the power of your built-in Google Assistant, you can stop these callers before they have a chance to ring your phone.

To use Call Screen on Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 7 series phones, do the following:

Open the Google Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, then go to Settings. Tap Spam and Call Screen. Select Call Screen. 2 Images Close The feature activates automatically and is enabled if you're connected to a Wi-Fi network. Some VPNs may have to be disabled temporarily to activate Call Screen, so give it a few minutes to set up. However, it should work immediately once you turn off the VPN. Close

You might consider changing the default options to Automatically screen and decline robocalls for the best results. This option won't screen or block anyone on your personal contacts list. If Google Assistant deems a call important, you can manually screen it by tapping Screen call. We have a guide that shows you how to use the Google Pixel's Call Screen feature. This will give you a better idea of what to expect before activating it on your device.

2 Images

Google Assistant may not catch and block every instance of spam. However, it does a decent job of silencing the spammers. Once activated, it becomes a set-it-and-forget-it feature that works for you in the background as needed. Call Screen has the potential to become the main on-device feature we use to fight spam calls in the future. Call Screen is exclusive to Google Pixel smartphones for now.

Check your caller ID and phone spam settings

The Google Phone app has some useful spam-blocking features that fight spam calls for you in the background. See caller and spam ID, Filter spam calls, and Verified Calls are designed to work together to protect you from potential spam calls in real time.

To make sure these settings are enabled on your Pixel device, do the following:

Open the Google Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, then go to Settings. Press the Caller ID & spam section. If needed, enable the See caller and spam ID and Filter spam calls settings. 2 Images Close You can also enable Verified Calls to show legitimate callers and their reason for calling, making it easier to identify an official business. Before using this feature, add your phone number to your Google account. Close

Block unknown callers

Many spammers spoof their numbers to match your area code as a method to fool you into answering the phone. At the same time, they may hide their number from you. This isn't an effective method for spam calls since it's easily identifiable as unknown. However, blocking them all together makes reaching you more difficult for these would-be spammers.

This setting may be enabled by default on your Pixel device, but you can double-check by doing the following:

Open the Google Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, then go to Settings. Tap the Blocked numbers section. If the Unknown option is turned off, tap it to enable the feature. 2 Images Close

Enable spam protection for text messages

Spam text messages have become a popular alternative for scammers. These spam messages typically include links to tap that direct you to a bogus website. They might ask for personal information and promise you numerous free rewards, such as gift cards. In reality, they'll steal your information and send you on your way with nothing in return. The Google Messages app on your Google Pixel 6 or 7 series has a feature that helps stop those nefarious text messages.

This spam-blocking feature may be enabled on your device, but just in case, here's what you can do to turn it on:

Open the Google Messages app. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, then go to Settings. Select Spam protection. If the option is turned off, tap Enable spam protection to enable the feature. 2 Images Close

Check the default spam-blocking app

It's easy to miss this setting if you aren't looking for it, but you'll want to double-check the system's default spam-blocking app. It should be set as the Google Phone app for maximum protection. However, the entry can sometimes be blank.

To make sure the spam-blocking features are working correctly on your Pixel device, do the following:

Go to Settings > Apps > Default apps. Select the Caller ID & spam app section. If it's currently assigned to None, tap Phone to continue. 2 Images Close Select the Phone app to ensure it's the new system default. Close

Special spam call settings for Pixel users on Google Fi

Google's wireless network, Google Fi, is a great choice to pair with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series of smartphones. The Google Fi app has a few ways to protect your privacy and security, including the spam call-blocking feature.

It might be enabled on your device already by default, but you can quickly check it out by doing the following:

Open the Google Fi app. Scroll down and tap the Spam & blocked numbers section. If the Block spam calls setting is off, tap it to enable the feature. 2 Images Close

Report the spam calls and text messages that sneak through

Some spam calls and text messages may still avoid detection even if you follow the above tips. Spammers can use multiple throw-away numbers or spoof their area code to get through to you. These methods are old. Still, they use both of them in hopes of fooling you into responding. This makes it challenging to stop them all, but reporting the ones that sneak through helps the Android and Google Pixel communities.

Many wireless carriers also use a set of protocols called STIR/SHAKEN to reduce the phone number spoofing problem. You don't have to do anything either. It works by itself. Combining STIR/SHAKEN with the spam-fighting efforts on Google's part is a big win for all of us. However, to report and block spam phone calls and text messages on your Pixel device, check out the following steps.

How to report spam calls in the Google Phone app

Open the Google Phone app. Tap the Recents tab towards the lower-left corner of the screen. Long-press the number you wish to report and choose the Block/report spam option. With the Report call as spam checkbox selected, tap Block to confirm your choice. 2 Images Close

How to report spam text messages in the Google Messages app

Open the Google Messages app. Long-press on the message you wish to report. Tap the three-dot menu, then select Block (or the circle icon with the line through it). With the Report spam checkbox selected, tap OK to confirm your choice. 2 Images Close

Bring peace and quiet into your life by silencing spammers

Spam calls and messages have become such an issue that they can distract you from the essential things in life. However, the techniques used to stop or control them are constantly improving. Combining the tips above, your Google Pixel 6 or 7 series smartphone should be mostly free from these spam annoyances. Having a quieter phone means you can focus on doing something meaningful with your time.

