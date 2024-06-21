Public Wi-Fi is a convenient way to connect to the internet if you’re working remotely or traveling. You can browse social media, stream movies, and get work done in a restaurant, airport, or library. While a change of scenery and free Wi-Fi are welcome, your data isn’t secure on public networks. This guide shows you how to protect your data on a public Wi-Fi network, whether you access it from your phone, laptop, or Chromebook.

How unsafe is a public Wi-Fi network?

Public Wi-Fi can pose a security risk since hackers can exploit the lax security to get your personal information. They can access your bank details, private photos, and login credentials. Cybercriminals can create fake Wi-Fi networks to lure you into connecting to them. They may also inject malware if the connection isn’t secure, introducing a backdoor to access your private data.

Another tactic hackers use is called man-in-the-middle (MITM), where they secretly intercept messages between two parties. The attacker manipulates sensitive data to retrieve credit card numbers, email logins, and bank account info.

How to protect your data on a public Wi-Fi network

Public Wi-Fi is easily accessible and convenient but comes with numerous security issues. People typically resort to public Wi-Fi when they don’t have a data connection. Other uses include social media, internet access while traveling, and remote work. You can access Wi-Fi in restaurants, cafés, hotels, and airports. Using public Wi-Fi leaves you vulnerable to attacks. Here are a few ways to safeguard your privacy when you connect to the network.

Turn off automatic connections and forget previously used networks

You may regularly connect to specific Wi-Fi networks at restaurants, stores, airports, or other public places. Your smartphone or laptop may automatically latch to the network whenever you revisit that place. Even though you might think the Wi-Fi is safe, the settings may have changed since the last time you went there. Connecting to it could be risky since bad actors could access your information. After you finish your work, go to Wi-Fi or network settings on your device and forget the network.

Double-check the network name

Avoid connecting to random Wi-Fi networks, irrespective of how trustworthy they sound. Cybercriminals might try to entice you with fake public Wi-Fi hotspots that include the names of popular establishments. Verify the connection name with the employees at popular restaurants or stores. Ensure that you connect to the correct network.

Airports and most public offices display the name of their free Wi-Fi. Check with the authorities if you can’t find it.

Avoid accessing or sharing sensitive information

Don’t use the public Wi-Fi connection to log in to accounts with sensitive information. Hackers could snoop around and steal your data.

Some public Wi-Fi networks ask for your phone number or email address to use their network. To be safe, use a secondary email. Don’t reuse old credentials if you need to set up a password.

Only visit websites with a secure connection

Only visit websites that use the HTTPS protocol to safeguard your data while browsing online. Most browsers warn you if a site doesn’t have one. You can verify this from the URL. It should start with https. If you can’t see it, you can check the site information from the toggle icon on the left-hand side of the address bar on the Chrome browser. The message should say Connection is secure.

Use firewalls

Cybercriminals will try to hack into the network and monitor your activity if you don’t use a secure network. Firewalls monitor incoming and outgoing data and act as the first line of defense when accessing public networks. Activating the firewall on your system adds a layer of security against malicious actors.

Turn off file sharing

To prevent hackers from accessing your data, turn off file sharing when you leave your home network. Leaving file sharing activated on a public Wi-Fi network exposes your data to risk. Here’s how to deactivate the option on a Windows PC:

Go to Settings. Select Network & internet. Click Advanced network settings. Choose Advanced sharing settings. Under Public Networks, switch off File and printer sharing.

Use a VPN

A VPN encrypts your data and hides your IP address, keeping your online activities private and out of the reach of third parties. It lets you browse the web without being tracked by your ISP. A reliable VPN will encrypt your internet traffic, but you should stay cautious while browsing online. If you want assured data security when you connect to public Wi-Fi, go for a paid VPN. You’ll get faster internet speeds as an additional perk. If you’re unsure which one to pick, we have a comprehensive list of the best VPNs.

Choose a secure Wi-Fi network

Try to look for Wi-Fi hotspots with the lock icon next to the name. It means you’ll need a password to access it. Some hotspots without the lock may require you to sign in via a browser. You can get the details from the staff at hotels and restaurants. Verify the Wi-Fi name and log in with the network password for your safety.

Can a Wi-Fi provider view your browsing history?

Yes, your Wi-Fi provider or Internet Service Provider (ISP) can see what sites you visit, even if you use incognito mode. Wi-Fi routers keep logs of all the domains you visit, and your ISP has access to them. However, you can make it difficult for them to track you with a reliable VPN.

Safeguard your online data

Despite the convenience of public Wi-Fi, using insecure hotspots can cause harm. Hackers can snoop on you and steal your data if you’re not careful. Connect to a secure network and avoid accessing sensitive accounts to protect your information. Use a top password manager to secure your private details. You can also turn your Android phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot and connect to your laptop.