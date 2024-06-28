If you're paying more than $100 to upgrade to the ol' lock-and-key for your front door, your lock needs to be smart. Extending how this transaction takes place is one thing — allowing you to open your door using an app, a keypad, or a fingerprint, for example. But if that's all you can do, you don't really have much of a smart lock on your hands. And that's the biggest issue with Proscenic's Smart Lock L60: It's slightly more convenient than a key, but that's about it.

Proscenic L60 Smart Lock 5 / 10 $90 $99 Save $9 Proscenic's L60 smart lock doesn't have a lot of advanced functionality, but it'll do in a pinch if you can score one for a decent (low) price. Pros Comes with everything you need to install it (including a screwdriver)

Does a pretty decent job with the basic functionality of locking and unlocking a door

Great, automatic security mode for concealing your door code

Features tons of different ways to unlock your door Cons No geofence paired with a not-so-useful automatic locking timer

No sensor to tell you if your door is open or not

Bulky, ugly controller app

Bluetooth-only, unless you pay extra $90 at Amazon $99 at Proscenic

Price and availability

Absolutely wait for a discount

You can buy Proscenic's Smart Lock L60 directly from the company for $109, though you'll likely find it on sale (there or at a conventional retailer like Amazon). I've seen the price drop as low as $61 with stackable sales and coupons, but I still don't think that makes up for the L60's relatively limited feature set.

The "L60 W" version of the smart lock adds a Bluetooth gateway for an extra $30. This gateway lets you link the lock to your Wi-Fi network and control it from anywhere. It's a little less than what you'd pay for similar functionality on other smart locks.

Specifications Brand Proscenic Connectivity Bluetooth Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Battery Four AA batteries Keypad Yes Hub Required No Dimensions 6.5 by 2.5 inches Expand

Design

You'll always know your door is opening

Close

Everything you need to set up the L60 comes in its box, including a small spare screwdriver. At 6.5 x 2.5 inches, the lock's front half looks bulky on your door, but Proscenic gets a pass on that one, given just how much it packs into the device: a key slot with a handy cover, a full touchpad, and a fingerprint reader.

A built-in, volume-adjustable speaker gives you a solid, loud response when you tap on keys or lock and unlock your door, though the smart lock's touchpad isn't as responsive as I'd prefer. Occasionally, it can get a little fussy acknowledging whatever you're finger-mashing. The rear of the lock only has a single turn piece and, thankfully, a large section for the device's four AA batteries. Swapping fresh batteries into a dying lock takes a minute, and you don't need special tools to remove the battery cover.

It's worth knowing up front that the Smart Lock L60 requires a complete "door conversion" to install. You're not just adding a smart lock over your existing setup. You'll be removing the door's hardware — the latch inside your door, the exterior housing, and the interior thumb turn — and replacing it with everything that comes in the L60's box. It's an easy process as long as your door is compatible, meaning all the drilled holes you've been using are the correct diameter and distance for the L60 to work.

Read our review August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) review: Simple, speedy security It takes almost no time or skill to transform your front door into a smarter, smartphone-friendly setup

The only issue I had installing the L60 was more my apartment's fault than the lock's: The door hole appeared to have a one-inch diameter, but it was actually a bit smaller. This fit my ancient lock just fine, but I had to bust out the drill and do some cleaning to squeeze the L60's deadbolt mechanism into the door frame.

Annoyingly, you can't look up all the required measurements yourself on Proscenic's website, as it only shows support for the company's L40 door lock, and the installation specifications don't match the L60. Unless your existing door lock is incredibly nonstandard, you're probably fine, but know that you might have to do a little extra work to get your L60 installed. Competing smart locks like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock will be a better match for you if you don't want to cut into your door.

Proscenic includes all the screws you'll need for the installation, the four batteries that'll power the entire contraption, and even a little screwdriver, so you don't have to go digging for your tool kit. Minus the extra drilling, it took me around ten minutes or so to replace my existing lock with Proscenic's Smart Lock L60.