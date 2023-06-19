Google introduced a flare of AI integrations throughout its services at last month's I/O conference as it was scrambling to close the AI gap with rivals like Microsoft. The event saw the unveiling of a ton of interesting early-stage AI experiments covering Google Search, Workspace apps, and music making. Perhaps one of the most intriguing experimental efforts that has many people excited is a prototype AI notebook known as Project Tailwind. Google immediately opened registration for the program on day one, and those who have been waitlisted will soon see the project in action.

On Project Tailwind's landing page, Google has sneaked in a small note that states waitlisted users will soon have early access to the experiment (via 9to5Google). The search engine giant also revealed that the project will have a new name, though no further details were provided.

Google made no other mention of the project's features. Having said that, we already know that it's essentially an AI-powered notebook that can serve as your personalized tutor and that you can ask questions based on documents you feed it. By analyzing files in your Google Drive, for example, the system can generate summaries. This means Project Tailwind is only as good as the information you choose to give it since it is designed to create a private AI model.

The experiment is primarily aimed at students, but it has the potential to benefit anyone whose job involves creating a piece of work by synthesizing information from various sources. For example, you can feed the model a slew of study notes and choose a few details like key topics and suggested questions to include in your study guide. You can then ask the AI whatever questions you want, as long as the answers emanate from the documents you provided.

Like the rest of Google's AI projects, you can test out the smart note-taking experiment by signing up to gain access. Of course, you'll be put on a waiting list at first. But with Google promising to launch early access soon, the wait may not take that long. However, you need to be based in the United States to get your hands on the project.