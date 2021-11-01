Surprise surprise, Gamevil's ploy to create a CSR Racing clone with the Project CARS brand hasn't worked out. Seven months after the initial release, Gamevil and Slightly Mad Studios have announced that their one-touch racer Project CARS GO isn't long for this world. As of yesterday, the Play Store listing can no longer be downloaded, though those that still have the game installed will be able to play until November 30th, when the servers will be shut down. All in-app purchases are already disabled, and those still holding in-game currency have an opportunity to spend it before the 30th, and if you're still holding this currency when the doors shutter, you will have an opportunity to receive a return.

As you can see in the tweet above, Project CARS GO will be terminated soon. While it's easy to deride a lazy clone like Project CARS GO, this announcement clarifies that developing and maintaining mobile games doesn't always guarantee success, even if you have a big name to throw around like Project CARS. Of course, it probably didn't help that the game itself was uninspired, offering gameplay where you don't actually control your car (a bold strategy for a racing game), instead opting for something closer to the casual play of CSR Racing. The thing is, there are hundreds of CSR clones available on the Play Store, so the only appeal that Project CARS GO had was its name.

While it's always sad to see servers closed before a mobile game has really had any time to succeed and catch on, I doubt many will miss Project CARS GO. It was buggy from the get-go, which assuredly did not help to retain a player base. Maybe next time, we can get a real racing game under the Project CARS brand that offers full-fledged racing that the user controls instead of a low-effort casual game that's filled with bugs and uninspired one-tap gameplay.

Download the Android 12-based One UI 4 beta on your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 or Z Fold3 now The latest Android release is finally available for Samsung's latest foldables

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email