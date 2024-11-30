Smartphones have become boring. They lack innovation and are packed with things I don't need or want. We're in a period when phone manufacturers are regurgitating the same designs and leaning on AI software features to justify the high costs of devices. Google had a modular smartphone 10 years ago that could have answered all those statements. It was called Project Ara. However, in true Google fashion, the project was scrapped before being released to the public.

In a time when a focus on sustainable materials and long-term software support are key factors for smartphone OEMs, a phone that allows users to swap out individual phone parts to upgrade seems like the perfect solution. But it isn't happening, and I'm sad about what could have been.

The amazing concept that was Project Ara

Just give me what I want

The basic idea behind Project Ara was that you had a base to which blocks would connect. Blocks were different smartphone components, such as the CPU, battery, storage, and screen. In addition to these basic phone parts, blocks were used to add a camera, speaker, and more to a phone.

This concept meant you could build the perfect smartphone by choosing the important parts for your needs. What put the sprinkles on this idea was that the blocks were hot-swappable. You could have a daily block setup that you love. Then, you could change the blocks when you went on vacation and wanted a better camera and more storage for your photos.

I'm all in for a phone I can make with the parts I want and can update or change components when I choose. I imagine Google or whichever brands participated in this awesome concept could offer various pre-built configurations and provide blocks to allow full customization. This is the dream for smartphone fans.

The concept was blocky, and getting to mass production would have been a logistical nightmare. Still, that's what these multi-billion dollar corporations should be doing: solving problems and creating solutions to push the smartphone platform forward. Spending truckloads of money on developing these concepts hurts the bottom line, and the stagnant phone market doesn't help it.

Project Ara-ish

What we got wasn't what we wanted or deserved

Even though Google stopped developing Project Ara, that doesn't mean the idea of modular smartphone components died with it. What made it to market wasn't successful, mainly because it came across as gimmicky. While Motorola offered the closest to the original idea of Project Idea with the Moto Mods, the phone these accessories were hitched to, the Moto Z series, was underpowered and rife with software issues.

However, I give Motorola credit for attempting the modular concept with relatively good ideas. Moto Mods magnetically attached to the phone and communicated with it via Pogo Pins. There weren't many modules. Still, with options like a battery, a camera, a speaker, and a projector, Motorola offered ways to get more from its phones. However, pricing, availability, and the phone made the idea a tough sell.

It's tough to call Motorola's work a success, but compared to the other options at the time, the LG G5 and its Friends, Moto Mods, were a massive win. The G5 was overpriced, had a lackluster camera, and had a boring design. Still, the modules didn't compensate for these shortcomings.

For starters, modules couldn't be hot-swapped. The phone had to be powered to attach Friends modules. While LG had ambitious modules for the G5, including a camera mod, a speaker, a VR headset, and a 360 Cam, these were expensive and mostly niche. Also, most Friends didn't launch with the phone and didn't arrive until months later.

I still want a modular phone

Customization and sustainability

Technology has improved, component costs have come down, and the market could use something new. We are getting more options for great foldable phones, but these devices are expensive and have many compromises. In a time when individuality is desired, a Project Ara-type device could check many boxes.

When we add sustainability into the mix, a phone with five-plus years of software support and new blocks that add new features and capabilities without needing to hit the landfill has a ton of upside. I hope a company is willing to re-up the idea of a truly modular smartphone and bring my dreams into reality.