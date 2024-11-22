Car mounts for your phone are a dime-a-dozen these days. A quick search on Amazon will pull up dozens of options for you, most of which probably won’t cost you a whole lot. The tricky part is that most of them are pretty generic, so they won’t always give you a sturdy mount. Not to mention, they’re made of cheap plastic and may not last you very long.

ProClip aims to solve that problem by building car mounts custom-built for your car, down to the make, model, and year. I honestly had never considered a custom phone holder for my car until they reached out to send me one, but after using it, I may never use another one.

ProClip Phone Mount 7.5 / 10 Say goodbye to a vibrating phone while driving. ProClip makes custom-fitted phone holders for your car to ensure a steady hold. And the high-grade materials used ensure it will last a long time. The setup is a bit tedious, and it might be challenging if you share a car with your partner, but it's the sturdiest phone mount I've ever used. Pros Very sturdy

Custom made for your car

Lots of options and supported models Cons Tedious setup

Expensive $40 at ProClip

Price, availability, and specs

Customization ain’t cheap

Apparently, custom-designed car mounts for your phone don’t come cheap. The whole kit I was sent, which was made to custom fit my 2012 Volvo XC60 and iPhone 15 Pro (and included a charger), currently sells for $160 ($40 for the mounting base and $120 for a phone holder + charging bundle) on the ProClip website. They also sell a magnetic mount that’s compatible with MagSafe phones and accessories – which I was also sent – for $70.

If you don't need the built-in wireless charging or MagSafe tech, phone holders are sold for around $40, giving you a total price of $80. If you don’t need a charger, that’s a much better deal, but still expensive.

They have some models available on Amazon under a partnership with Scosche, but you’ll have to search their store page to find your model. Just be careful you get an authentic one from Scosche and not a knock-off. You can get a range of accessories to go with your mount, and you can even get one to hardwire the charger into your car if you want to.

What’s good about ProClip?

It’s the sturdiest car mount I’ve used

Close

The biggest benefit of having a car mount custom-made for your car and phone is that, ideally, it would be much sturdier than a typical vent or suction cup mount. And that has proved remarkably true with the ProClip. Once I got it installed and fitted to my phone, it fit very well and never rattled or shook while driving. It’s even designed to work with a phone case, and you can choose a mount depending on how bulky your case is.

That’s one of my biggest pet peeves, especially if using a larger phone (my other daily driver is the OnePlus 12) and trying to navigate using Google Maps. Watching my phone vibrating endlessly while driving is annoying at best and distracting at worst.

Related OnePlus 12 review: All flagship, no AI This phone leaves nothing on the table, making for a truly complete package

Also, having it steady makes it easier to use in a pinch if you need to while driving — let me stress if you need to. You should not look at your phone while driving unless it is absolutely critical. But in those rare cases, this is probably a bit safer.

Another reason for the sturdiness is the superb build quality. The plastic used to make ProClip’s mounts and holders is the same plastic used in your car, which is some of the highest-grade plastic that’s made. This not only adds to the mount's stability but also means it will last a long time.

Another thing I appreciate about the ProClip is the huge range of options you have. Not only do they support many Android (and iPhone) models, including Samsung and Google, but they also support tablets and other types of vehicles like bikes and golf carts. They even have headrest mounts if you need to strap in some tablets for the kiddos.

What’s not good about ProClip?

Custom means custom

There are some downsides to this customization. The first is the somewhat complicated setup. ProClip likes to say the setup is simple, but for nearly everyone who’s coming from a simple clip-on or suction-cup mount, the setup can be a bit much. Thankfully, the instructions are fairly detailed, and they have helpful videos, too.

The mount has two parts: the bracket that clips onto the dashboard and the phone holder that mounts to it. The clip slides between two sections of the dashboard, and depending on your vehicle, you might have a few options for where you can mount it. Mine clips over the air vents in the center console.

You’ll then need to screw on the mounting plate with the tiny, included screws – and yes, I absolutely dropped one in between my seats. Then, fit the phone holder to your phone and attach it to the mounting plate. The same process applies to the magnetic mount, except you don’t have to fit it to your phone.

The other big downside is if you share your car with your partner, they won’t be able to use your mount unless you both have the same phone and case. You can use the magnetic mount instead if you want, but it’s not quite as sturdy as the custom phone holder. It also comes with a USB-C plug, so if you have an older car, you'll have to get the 12V DC charger to go with it.

The same applies if you tend to upgrade your phone frequently (or are a reviewer like me who constantly switches phones). If you stick with iPhones, you can use the same mounts. The one I got is compatible with iPhone 12 and newer, but if you use Android — as I assume you would if you’re reading this — you might not have that flexibility.

Of course, this also applies when you get a new car. You can keep the phone holder, but you almost certainly will need a new mounting clip.

The only other thing to consider — which is a big deal in South Texas summers — is that with your phone in place, the ProClip blocks an entire vent for me. I can turn the vent a little to get some air, but essentially, you lose an entire vent. Depending on your car, you can find mounts that attach to other places in your vehicle, but it’s something to look out for.

Should you buy it?

In the right situation, it’s a great option

I think it’s totally worth the money, especially if you don’t need the charger. Yes, $80 is a lot for a car mount, but I think it's justifiable for something that you use multiple times a day and that will last you quite a long time. Plus, it eliminates a major distraction and annoyance for me, which is worth it, in my opinion. Not to mention, it’s likely safer as well. And with the holidays coming up, why not ask Santa to put one under the tree for you?