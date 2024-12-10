When you're waiting for packages to arrive, paying attention to your delivery process and smart security devices makes it more likely that orders will show up without being swiped by unscrupulous porch pirates. Our favorite privacy-friendly indoor camera can contribute when you know packages are on their way.

Smart security company Lorex reached out while we were compiling recommendations. It's responsible for one of the top Google Assistant-compatible video doorbells and smart surveillance solutions that allow local storage, so you don't have to rely on or trust the cloud with security footage and sensitive data. A representative from Lorex discussed the essential steps for optimizing video doorbell functionality, security camera placement, and smart home device management for timely, successful deliveries.

6 Have packages delivered somewhere secure

Consider package lockers, in-store pickup, and timed delivery windows

Your favorite friendly, local businesses may accept important deliveries.

The most reliable way to keep your orders safe is to avoid letting them sit on your porch. You'll find Amazon Lockers at many commerce centers (like popular grocery stores), staffed Amazon Hub Counter kiosks, and some apartment complexes if management contracts with the service. US post offices and service centers for major shipping companies, including FedEx and UPS, can hold packages on request, as can some smaller companies that vary based on region. If you order from a popular website, like Best Buy, the nearest brick-and-mortar location can hold your purchases for in-store pickup.

Alternatively, schedule the delivery when you know you'll be home or enlist a neighbor's help. In either case, require a signature, if possible. The downside of these methods is that they introduce an extra layer beyond grabbing the packages from your doorstep.

Secure a sturdy, plastic box to a railing with a chain to deter petty criminals. It doesn't need to be a rock-solid safe. You can put a combination lock on it if you include delivery instructions for opening the lock with orders you place.

Porch piracy is typically a crime of opportunity. So, keep deliveries out of sight.

A detached garage with a smart garage door opener makes in-home delivery particularly worry-free.

Consider indoor delivery services such as Amazon Key and Walmart InHome for high-dollar deliveries. These services streamline grocery delivery and work well for electronics and other durable goods. Use a compatible smart garage door opener or smart lock to grant access to your garage so that packages aren't left outside for thieves to see. This requires that you don't mind strangers entering your garage.

5 Make your security system visible

A little obvious protection goes a long way

Piracy: It isn't just downloading movies illegally.

Package thieves rarely hunt a single person's shipments. They drive around looking for easy targets, which don't include homes with multiple security cameras and a video doorbell. Lorex began our conversation by acknowledging, "Often, people overlook or underestimate the impact that simply an easily visible security camera and other overt signaling features have on preventing theft. Modern, professional security systems consider proactive deterrence a vital tool, and people increasingly consider it a must-have for homes."

The representative continued, reminding us that "Smart security cameras' AI-driven, motion-triggered spotlights and recording respond dynamically to activity" and can tell the difference between animals, passing cars, and approaching human beings, like those who want to hand you a package or steal it.

Prominently placed security cameras scare off package pilferers more effectively than a small video doorbell. The telltale profile of multiple cameras, or a bright light activating as a would-be pirate comes near, goes a long way to protect packages. Physical installation marks the biggest obstacle to installing outdoor surveillance, especially if you opt for a wired setup. However, plenty of great battery-powered cameras exist, as do some designed for ongoing solar charging.

4 Watch packages with advanced motion detection

After it's arrived, make sure your delivery stays put

Today's great smart video doorbells continue to improve feature sets and consistency to take better care of boxes. Multiple prominent manufacturers offer package detection features that "can notify users not only when a package is delivered but also if it's moved, providing real-time updates for tracking when the package has been delivered."

For example, Nest cameras use Google Gemini to detect and describe what lands on your doorstep. Amazon's security camera subsidiary also offers renter-friendly Ring Peephole Cam, which doesn't require drilling holes or defacing door frames. One of the Wyze Duo Cam's dual lenses focuses exclusively on packages.

Lorex pointed out, "Specific motion zones let users focus alerts on critical areas, reducing unnecessary notifications and improving response times." Its advice continued, "It's important to fine-tune detection settings and sensitivity levels, ensuring timely and relevant notifications to address potential incidents effectively," which is important to remember for all security camera purposes and packages.

Advanced users of smart home platforms, like the open source Home Assistant, implement image recognition and AI assistant frameworks like LLM Vision to analyze what captured images show and send clearly worded notifications.

3 Don't forget about smart cameras' two-way speakers

If a visible camera and bright light don't work, a human voice might

Many outdoor cameras, such as the high-end Reolink Atlas PT, have loud speakers and clear microphones for talking with people nearby.

The boldest package pilferers might ignore bright lights and obvious cameras, but nothing makes people hesitate like a real, human voice. Choosing a reliable camera and setting up detection zones and notifications provides enough time to respond to intruders. Numerous camera companies support one-touch quick replies. As the reasonably priced smart device manufacturer explains, "Lorex's Quick Response allows for immediate action, such as sending pre-recorded messages with a single tap to deter potential intruders." Not all let you record custom messages.

Instant, two-way voice communication helps when couriers arrive. Requesting to leave a package with a neighbor, at the back door, or in a porch delivery box can make sure it's there when you get home. While a siren isn't two-way audio, it deters determined wannabe box burglars. Battery-powered models don't cut it here, so look for bright, loud options like the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera.

2 Position cameras to cover important areas

Image quality and fancy features help, but placement is key

The EufyCam S3 Pro captures exceptional nighttime video at a price.

Your cameras can't record what they can't see. A standalone camera (or three) improves on a video doorbell by giving focused access to footage of anywhere on your property, from anywhere in the world. Lorex outlined three locations worth covering when the delivery day approaches.

In front of the garage: Capturing your driveway and the walkway to your house "allows you to receive motion alerts as delivery trucks arrive, providing instant notifications and time to prepare or respond." It also gives you a few extra seconds when porch poachers approach your property.

Capturing your driveway and the walkway to your house "allows you to receive motion alerts as delivery trucks arrive, providing instant notifications and time to prepare or respond." It also gives you a few extra seconds when porch poachers approach your property. The door or front porch: You can do better than pointing a generic camera at your front step and calling it a day. In addition to how motion detection and image recognition allow visual package notifications, Lorex discussed how "advanced features such as 4K resolution, 9:16 aspect ratio, and full head-to-toe view of your porch ensure clear visibility of visitors and packages alike." Lorex's top wired and battery-powered doorbells offer all three.

You can do better than pointing a generic camera at your front step and calling it a day. In addition to how motion detection and image recognition allow visual package notifications, Lorex discussed how "advanced features such as 4K resolution, 9:16 aspect ratio, and full head-to-toe view of your porch ensure clear visibility of visitors and packages alike." Lorex's top wired and battery-powered doorbells offer all three. Indoors, facing outward: If you use any of today's cost-efficient indoor security cameras, you can temporarily repurpose them to monitor your porch through a window. As Lorex shared with AP, "An additional layer of monitoring in key delivery areas enhances surveillance during busy seasons."

If a video doorbell watches your porch, consider something with a longer range and effective night vision for increased coverage. A video feed of your entire driveway, property ingress and egress, and the road can get a bead on who's who, even when they're far away or it's dark outside. The Reolink Argus 4 Pro boasts a particularly long range before clarity drops off, and several models sport impressive low-light and night vision technologies.

Cameras won't help if they bug out or run out of battery

Up-to-date security cameras from several brands work in the Google Home favorites tab.

Providing power during installation can pose challenges. Many users opt for battery-powered or solar-charged models to avoid difficult or dangerous electrical work. Double-check batteries every few months or verify the solar panel remains connected and in operation, and you'll always have surveillance when you need it.

No matter the time of year, keeping devices updated ensures smooth operation and minimal bugs. Up-to-date firmware minimizes the chance of smart home bugs when your other devices receive major updates. Lorex agreed, encouraging consumers to "check for and install the latest firmware and device updates, as these often include crucial performance enhancements and security improvements." The process for updating firmware varies by device but is usually found within the mated app.

Due diligence helps you receive orders on time and in one piece

Staying aware of incoming packages via tracking, communicating with delivery services, and providing secure dropoff locations offer low-tech protection against delivery mixups. Designing your own security system using the hardware you need provides control over features and privacy. Still, you find it easier to start with a streamlined smart home security system, which can be upgraded with additional hardware.

Keeping tabs on devices' battery and firmware status is invaluable for deliveries, safety, and security. Key patches can roll out with little fanfare, and taking advantage of them enhances smart device privacy and consistency. With a quality outdoor security camera from Lorex, Arlo, Eufy, or another reputable brand, you can put technology to work, ensuring your gifts and other purchases aren't swiped from your porch during the holidays or any time of year.