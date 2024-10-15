Key Takeaways Android 15 offers new business-centric features for better device management and security.

The private spaces feature creates a work-life balance barrier on work phones.

The delay in Android 15's release was long, but it was worth it if bugs are minimized.

Android 15’s release has got the tech world buzzing, as it’s finally time to dive deep into the newest operating system from Google. While not every phone will get access to the new OS, such as some 2023 Motorola phones, every Google Pixel phone from the Pixel 6 and newer will get Android 15. We’ve already gotten used to a lot of the newest features and tools through the Android 15 beta versions, so there aren’t many surprises. For those who will update their work phones, they’d best be prepared to experience new features that should help companies in a variety of ways.

Android 15 launched with many underlying business-centric features that will help with stronger management and security of company-owned devices. For employees with IT departments that like to use all of their available tools, this could lead to more restrictions on what apps they can access and when, but it’s not all doom and gloom. Among the new business tools with Android 15 are Android Theft Protection, private spaces, improved audit logging, and streamlined eSIM management.

The work-life balance fight continues

(Source: Google)

While we always recommend using your personal devices for anything not work-related, private spaces do help provide a barrier between your work and personal lives. Google says that this feature will provide employees with the ability to create password-locked folders within their personal profiles to “help protect sensitive personal apps” while working on the go. At the other end of the spectrum, companies will now be able to enforce default apps and extend security restrictions to apps outside work profiles. All in all, it’s a tug of war between employers and employees about who gets more control of their work phones.

We originally said that Android 15 could hit Pixel phones on October 15 (today’s date) back in September. This marked the longest delay between the OS’ source code going live on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and it being made available on public, stable channels at 45 days. Previously, the 15-day delay between Android 12’s AOSP code availability and its stable version was the longest amount of time. While it was a long time to wait for Android 15, as long as bugs are kept to a minimum, we think it was worth it.