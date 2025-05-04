We store everything from conversations to photos on our smartphones, so it's vital to ensure our data is safe at all times. A good way to do this is by regularly inspecting a few parameters and changing relevant settings on our phones. This way, we can determine which apps are accessing what data and identify apps with unnecessary permissions.

Since many smartphone users may not be aware of these security features on Android, we put together a list of settings to check on your Android phone to ensure your data stays safe. Go through these settings every few weeks or months to ensure everything is in order. Regardless of which phone you have or which Android skin or version it runs, these basic settings are present on smartphones from all OEMs, so the steps remain uniform.