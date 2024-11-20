Key Takeaways Android 16's Developer Preview 1 shows improved Privacy Dashboard with 7-day permissions history.

Google aims to enhance user privacy by adding real-time threat detection features to flag intrusive apps.

Android 16 brings audio sharing via Auracast and notification cooldown feature back in the latest update.

Believe it or not, just weeks after Android 15's official release, Google has already launched the first Developer Preview of Android 16. This early preview hints at an earlier-than-usual launch for Android 16 next year. An initial look at Android 16 Developer Preview 1 has revealed several upcoming features, including a much-needed upgrade to the Privacy Dashboard.

Google first introduced the Privacy Dashboard over three years ago with Android 12. For those unfamiliar, it tracks which apps have accessed sensitive permissions — like the camera, location, or microphone — and how frequently. However, even with the currently available Android 15, the feature is limited to displaying activity from the past 24 hours.

As reported by 9to5Google, Android 16 DP 1 adds a 7-day permissions history to the Privacy Dashboard, providing users with a week-long view of apps accessing sensitive permissions. By default, it shows the last 24 hours, but users can now tap a new Show 7 Days button in the overflow menu to view permissions accessed over the past week.

Android 16 makes it easier to monitor app activity with seven-day history

Close

This upgrade gives users a broader perspective on apps accessing sensitive data behind the scenes. Google has been cracking down on apps misusing permissions or interacting with other services without transparency. The company recently introduced real-time threat detection in Google Play Protect for Pixel devices, flagging apps that collect personal data without user consent.

The upgraded Privacy Dashboard in Android 16 seems to be a step in the same direction. In addition to this, Android 16 includes other features such as support for audio sharing via Auracast and the reintroduction of the popular notification cooldown feature spotted in early Android 15 builds. We'll keep an eye out for new Android 16 features in the coming days, so stay tuned.