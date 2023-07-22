Even though we're living more and more of our lives online, that doesn't mean we've gone completely paperless. Despite the effortless convenience of emails and text messages, sometimes a digital image or document isn't enough. When all our computing was done on a laptop or desktop, printing to a physically connected printer was a simple affair (once you had your drivers sorted out). But today, more and more people do their computing on their phones. How do you print something from a smartphone? Hint, use a nifty new network-connected printer.

Printing from your Android device via USB

It might not be immediately apparent to most, but you can plug your printer into your phone. Most printers connect to computers via a USB Type B (the square one) to USB Type A (the normal one) cable. To connect this to your phone, you'll need a USB hub or On-The-Go adapter, which lets you connect an old-school USB to your phone.

Some printers are detected automatically by your phone, and others may require you to install software to connect with the printer. HP, for example, requires you to install an app on your phone.

Printing from your Android device wirelessly

Wireless printing comes in two basic flavors: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. No matter which method you prefer, setting it up can be a tricky process, and it can be unique to the printer manufacturer and also between different printer models. After you set it up, printing from your phone or tablet is mostly universal across all Android devices, with slight variations between apps.

Printing from Google Docs

The Google Docs suite of office software is free and available on every modern Android device. It's also easy to print from.

Open Google Docs and select the ⋮ icon in the lower-right corner of the document you want to print. Scroll to the bottom of the menu that pops up and tap Print. 2 Images Close Wait for the document preview to show up, then tap the button with the printer icon. Close

The option to print is also available from the document view, but the process is slightly different.

Open the Google Doc document you want to print and tap the ⋮ icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Share & export from the menu that pops up. 2 Images Close Select Print. Close Tap the button with the printer icon.

This process also works on Google Drive (which can display PDFs and Word documents), Sheets, and Slides.

Printing from Google Chrome

Printing from a web page isn't as common as it once was, but you can if you want to do it.

Navigate to the web page you wish to print. Tap the ⋮ icon in the upper-right corner. From the menu, select Share. 2 Images Close Scroll to the right and tap Print. Close Tap the button with the printer icon.

There isn't an option to print in Firefox mobile, but you can save a page as a PDF, open it in Google Drive, and print it from there.

Printing from Gmail

Printing emails isn't as common as it used to be, but it's not unheard of that you might want to.

Open the email you wish to print. Tap the ⋮ icon from the upper-left corner. Select Print from the menu. 2 Images Close Tap the button with the printer icon.

Printing from Google Photos

Printing from your Android isn't all business. Sometimes, you want to print photos so that you can look at your memories instead of forgetting them in the cloud.

Open Google Photos and select the photo you'd like to print. Touch the ⋮ icon in the upper-right corner. Slide the menu under the photo to the left and tap Print. 2 Images Close Tap the button with the printer icon.

You can also access the menu with the print option by long-pressing a photo in your album.

The freedom to print

With the ubiquity of wireless home networks and the ever-increasing sophistication of our pocket computers, printing from our phones is easier than ever. The biggest speed bump you'll likely face along the way is navigating your printer's horrible UI to get it on your network. And if you're not keen on keeping in the Google ecosystem, check out these top alternatives to Google Docs.