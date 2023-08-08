Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $350 $450 Save $100 Samsung's Galaxy A54 is an upgrade to one of our favorite budget phones of 2022, delivering a faster processor, a brighter display, and a more premium look and feel. With Amazon's Prime-exclusive deal, you can knock $100 off its original price and get it at only $350, its lowest price to date. $350 at Amazon

It's easy to overlook Samsung's other smartphones when you have the shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in your news feed every day lately, but there's a reason the company's midrange offerings still sell like hotcakes. Samsung's A series, in particular, boasts a variety of reliable phones that can run fast, snap clear photos, and last all day.

Case in point: the Galaxy A54 5G happens to be one of the best midrange Android phones on the market due to its all-around impressive performance, and it's now made even more affordable thanks to a Prime-exclusive deal from Amazon. It was already pretty wallet-friendly at its original tag price of $450, but if you're a Prime subscriber, you can knock $100 off the price and take it home for $350.

Why you should snag the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's A series and comes with a bunch of significant upgrades over the Galaxy A53. For starters, it packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing for a buttery-smooth scrolling experience. It also has a stunning 1,000-nit max brightness, giving you better visibility even on the sunniest of days.

The A54 comes equipped with the Exynos 1380 processor, a step up from A53's Exynos 1280, which just means it can boot and run apps much more efficiently. It even got rid of the plastic back and replaced it with Gorilla Glass 5 that's spill and dust-resistant, making it look and feel more premium without the premium price tag. The glass backing may make it more fragile, though, so be sure to find a suitable protective case to keep it safe from accidental drops.

As far as battery is concerned, the A54 has a built-in 5,000mAh battery, which should last you up to two days with light to moderate use. Then again, it doesn't charge as fast as, say, a OnePlus device, with only a maximum charging speed of 25W, but it might not be a deal breaker considering the performance and price point. The camera may also not be up to par with Google's A Series, but it's still capable of capturing decent images and footage, which you can store in its expandable storage of up to 1TB.

If you want a reliable phone that can do everyday tasks, the Samsung Galaxy A54 can more than satisfy your needs. The $100 discount on Amazon is only available to Prime users, though, but you can always take advantage of the 30-day free trial if you want to get your hands on this phone for $350.