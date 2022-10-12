There is such a thing as healthy screen time, and Amazon's Fire HD Kids family of tablets is engineered to give young ones a safe and supportive experience on a dependable piece of hardware. Their internal components are nearly identical to the standard Fire HD tablets, but they're packed into ultra-durable cases instead. The included parental controls, relatively restrictive app environment, and Amazon Kids+ platform make it much easier to oversee and manage your kid's entertainment and learning activities.

For older children, consider the Kids Pro instead of the normal Fire Kids. In particular, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the flagship offering of Amazon's child-friendly tablet lineup. It boasts an extra gigabyte of RAM, a reasonably fast Mediatek SoC, and a Full HD resolution that none of the lesser versions have. While it is a bit large, the body's crafted to be relatively easy for small hands to manage. It is, of course, the most expensive of the three, but a sizeable 40% price cut for Amazon's Prime Early Access event takes away most of that sting.

Buy the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $80 off

$120 at Amazon

The most recent Fire Kids tablet hit the market just a few months ago. It could be one of the most rugged consumer-level tablets in history at 7 inches and with a thick bumper case that can withstand the most curious young children. The software package and physical design lean toward ages 3-7, and it comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, where you'll find a great deal of child-friendly content curated entirely by actual human beings. The battery lasts roughly 10 hours, the performance is enhanced compared to the last version, and a whopping 45% discount makes it a great investment.

Buy the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for $50 off

$60 at Amazon

Like the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, this 8-inch model is meant for ages 6 to 12 years. Instead of a bulky, toddler-proof case and relatively small screen, the Fire HD Kids 8 sports a more streamlined (but still highly durable) case, plus a touch more real estate for watching, enjoying, or learning from more advanced content. What's really impressive at the moment, though, is the 50% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Early Access.

Buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $70 off

$70 at Amazon