The wireless earbud market is incredibly competitive, and that’s even more true lower down in the price range. Our favorite cheap true-wireless earbuds pack plenty of features and have decent performance despite their low sticker prices. It never hurts to have a really affordable pack of wireless earbuds as a travel companion or emergency replacement for your primary pair.

The Treblab WX8 earbuds fit the bill perfectly, and are selling for a whopping 71% discount on their $70 sticker price during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, so you can snag a pair for just $20. How could you say no?

Why should you buy the Treblab WX8?

It would be foolhardy to expect the performance and features of $200 earbuds from the Treblab WX8, but they're more comparable than you might expect. For instance, the Treblab WX8 packs 7 hours of playback time in the earbuds, and the case can recharge them around four times to deliver 28 hours of use in total. The brand claims the buds need just an hour to recharge each time. The case supports wireless charging too — a feature we usually see on higher-end earbuds.

Moreover, the buds themselves are IPX8 water and sweat-resistant, so using them in the gym or rain should be inconsequential, and they'll even survive a short splash in the shower. The sound quality may be nothing to write home about, but you get other features like Bluetooth 5.1 with Quick Pair on Android, reasonably good call quality, and support for popular voice assistants.

These buds usually retail for $70, but they are selling for $20 with a hefty Prime Big Deal Days discount. At $20, they offer great value if you need a pair of earbuds you won’t worry about losing while traveling. They can also be a great standby pair of earbuds if you find yourself waiting on your usual earbuds to recharge. You wouldn’t mind if these were scuffed, dropped, or chewed up by your pet either.

