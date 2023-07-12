Running out of storage on your smartphone is the most frustrating experience, especially when taking pictures or downloading new apps. Typically, buying the higher internal storage capacity on some of the best Android phones will increase the price. Still, if you have a phone with expandable storage, you can buy a microSD card to help alleviate some pressure on the internal storage struggle. Although microSD cards can also be a little expensive, Amazon Prime Day has slashed the prices of some incredible PNY cards, which are some of the best microSD for Android devices you can buy.

PNY 256GB PRO Elite

The 256GB PNY Pro Elite is definitely worth considering and will likely provide most people with ample extra storage on top of their device's internal storage. Its A2 rating ensures swift loading of non-critical apps, such as games and messaging apps. Plus, this microSD card boasts some very good write and read speeds — 90 and 100MB/s, respectively.

It's already our top choice for those seeking extra storage at a reasonable price, so when we saw that Prime Day slashed the price by over 20%, we knew it would be a great deal.

Source: PNY PNY Pro Elite microSD card $19 $25 Save $6 PNY's Pro Elite microSD card will provide the storage and speedy data transfers you crave. Whether you want to store videos, download apps, or create backups, this microSD card won't disappoint you. Get it for only $19 this Prime Day. $19 at Amazon

PNY 128GB Elite-X (2-pack)

The PNY Elite-X cards have a U3 rating, guaranteeing a minimum sequential write speed of 30MB/s, higher than the U1 (10MB/s) base speed you'll see on other cards. This rating is essential if you transfer large files or record 4K videos frequently. The maximum read speed is 100MB/s, which isn't the absolute fastest you can get, but for most phone applications, you shouldn't have a problem with these speeds. Plus, buying two microSD cards on Prime Day allows you to have more than one card for secure backups, specific tasks, or equipping multiple phones with extra storage.

Source: PNY PNY 128GB Elite-X Class $21 $27 Save $6 Get the flexibility of having two 128GB microSD cards instead of one, with this great two-pack from PNY, now only $21 for Prime Day. $21 at Amazon

PNY 128GB Premier-X (2-pack)

While it may not be as fast as the Pro Elite series from PNY, the PNY 128GB Premier-X still has an A1 rating, meaning it can handle loading apps right off the card — perfect for phone gaming enthusiasts. Plus, the V30 video speed rating ensures you can record high-quality 4K videos without any issues.

If you're the adventurous type, you'll also like that PNY has gone out of there a way to make its microSD cards pretty durable. Magnets, water, temperature changes, and accidentally dropping it on the ground shouldn't mean you've ruined your essential data — it will always be safe. We also like the flexibility of having two 128GBs cards because you can use each card for something different or upgrade two phones' storage, all for only $18 this Prime Day.

Source: PNY PNY 128GB Premier-X $18 $22 Save $4 The PNY 128GB Premier-X microSD card is perfect for any application. Its A1 performance works well for loading apps right off the card, and the read and write speeds for video and photos are great. This two-pack is only $18 on Prime Day. $18 at Amazon

Distinguishing between microSD cards can be challenging. They display a perplexing combination of letters and numbers, some of which are significant while others are not. That's why we've hand-selected these great PNY microSD cards, so you don't have to worry about deciphering through the nonsense; we've already done it for you.

A big takeaway for potential buyers to know is the A1 and A2 are there to indicate how good a microSD card is at handling apps. We wouldn't suggest using a card without at least an A1 rating if you plan on loading apps off a microSD card on your phone — A2 is even better.

All in all, these microSD card deals make a perfect companion to the best Prime Day phone deals, giving you more storage. SO, if you're lucky enough to still have a microSD card slot on your phone, don't miss out on these incredible deals.