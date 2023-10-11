Some people may prefer to walk around with their phone unprotected; a good case, though, can keep your phone out of harm's way, which could make its trade-in value higher down the line when you want to upgrade. There are literally hundreds of phone cases on sale for Amazon's October Prime Day; however, we here at Android Police are phone case experts. We know the brands you should trust and what makes a good phone case deal. While we couldn't possibly list them all here, we will do our best to call out a few of our favorite cases from each of the top brands that are having sales for Amazon's Big Deal Days event so you can know what to look out for when shopping for your phone's protection.

Spigen cases

We love Spigen cases because they offer a wide range of cases, from completely minimal clear cases to some of the most heavy-duty cases you can buy. Spigen's also offers great value by being well-made but not too expensive. Don't miss out on your chance to protect your phone for a great price, and check out Spigen's Prime Day deals right now.

A few noteworthy Spigen deals

Source: Spigen Spigen Slim Armor Pro Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 $70 $95 Save $25 Despite the Tough Armor Pro's popularity, the Slim Armor Pro remains a solid choice due to its size, price, and sturdy construction. Its subtle texturing and color options also showcase Spigen's design prowess. $70 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 7a $17 $30 Save $13 Spigen's Rugged Armor phone case is the ultimate protection solution for your Pixel 7a. Its slim design with carbon fiber accents offers complete coverage while still maintaining its unique style. With Air Cushion technology, you get military-grade drop protection that can withstand any impact. $17 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 7 Pro $16 $30 Save $14 Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a great clear phone case made of soft polyurethane and rigid polycarbonate that provides excellent protection without adding much bulk. It prevents yellowing and is available in black with clear sections over the phone's back and camera array. $16 at Amazon $35 at Spigen

Otterbox cases

The Otterbox brand name is synonymous with heavy-duty protection, and while they have expanded their lineup in more recent years to include some slimmer options, their forte is keeping your phone safe. Otterbox can be a little bit on the pricey side, which is why Prime Day is the best time to shop for an Otterbox for your phone.

A few noteworthy Otterbox deals

Source: Otterbox OtterBox Symmetry Series For Galaxy S23 Ultra $32 $50 Save $18 Otterbox's Symmetry Series Galaxy S23 Ultra cases now come in a range of new colors, including two translucent, two clear (one crystal clear and one glitter), four solid, and one green graphic design case. This is a refreshing change for Otterbox, which has traditionally only offered solid color cases for its Android devices. $32 at Amazon

Source: OtterBox OtterBox Commuter Series for Galaxy S23 $23 $40 Save $17 The OtterBox Commuter Series is a reliable and affordable option for device protection. Priced at $40, it comes in four colors, has port covers for protection against dirt and dust, and is DROP+ rated for exceptional protection. $23 at Amazon

Source: Otterbox Otterbox Defender Series For Pixel 7 Pro $38 $65 Save $27 For long-lasting protection of your Pixel 7 Pro, Otterbox Defender Series is the perfect choice. Renowned for durability, this case will keep your phone safe for the next five years. The "Blue Suede Shoes" design looks great, and once it's on your Pixel 7 Pro, it will stay put. $44 at Amazon $38 at Amazon

Caseology cases

Usually, at least one Caseology case ends up on our best cases list for almost any phone — we love them a lot, and for good reason! They are often offered in a wide variety of colors, offer solid protection, and most of them have a subtle textured design that makes it easy to keep a grip on your phone. Plus, they are usually well-price, which means you can save even more with all the Prime Day deals!

A few noteworthy Caseology deals

Source: Caseology Caseology Parallax for Galaxy Z Flip 5 $21 $40 Save $19 The Caseology Parallax case stands out with its unique texture and depth. Its grooved bumper is sturdy enough to provide a strong grip, even when your hands are wet. The cube pattern on the back may look unusual, but it actually comes in handy when positioning your fingers on the back of the phone, especially when using the cover screen. $21 at Amazon

Source: Caseology Caseology Capella for Pixel 7a $14 $27 Save $13 The Capella case is a perfect example of how to showcase your Pixel 7a's iconic style and color while also providing a better grip. Most clear cases aim to be as invisible as possible, but the Caseology case has added micro-dot texture to both side bumpers to prevent it from slipping out of sweaty hands. $14 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Caseology Nano Pop For Pixel 7 Pro $15 $27 Save $12 Our top pick for lots of phones, including the Pixel 7 Pro, is the Caseology Nano Pop. It's affordable, has a subtle pattern for grip, comes in blue and green, and passes basic military-grade drop tests. $15 at Amazon

Ringke cases

When it comes to minimal cases — especially ones that are clear — you'll be hard-pressed to do better than one from Ringke. With anti-fingerprint technology and the clear cases being resistant to yellowing over time, there's no better way to show your phone's natural look.

Source: Ringke Ringke Slim for Galaxy Z Flip 5 $16 $20 Save $4 Ringke offers only one case for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 - the Slim clear case. It comes in solid, crystal clear, and matte clear options. However, the crystal clear version displays black adhesive pads on the sides, while the matte clear version hides them better. Choose the Slim clear case for a sleek and clean look. $16 at Amazon

Source: Ringke Ringke Fusion for Pixel 7a $10 $15 Save $5 Clear cases can be too reflective and show imperfections on smooth surfaces. The Matte Clear Ringke Fusion case for Pixel 7a offers a frosted matte finish to avoid this, but it also obscures some details on the phone's back. Choose between the simpler Clear case or the more refined Matte Clear version. $10 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Ringke Onyx for Galaxy S23+ $12 $15 Save $3 The Onyx case is great for the Galaxy S23+. Its dot-matrix texture adds grip and style. It comes in Black, Deep Purple, and Dark Green. The Dark Green is better than Spigen Liquid Air. $17 at Amazon $12 at Amazon