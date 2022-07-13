Prime Day is not over yet, and while many deals are starting to sell out, there are still gems aplenty if you know where to look. Everything is on sale, from phone cases and Popsockets to mounts and microSD cards, but only these deals are worth your time, attention, and hard-earned money.

PopSockets PopGrips and PopTops — 20% off

Wait! HEAR ME OUT!! Yes, make all the dumb jokes you want about needing a handle for your phone, but PopSockets have a legitimate, medical reason for you to use them: they help prevent RSIs (repetitive stress injuries). Years of pinky-propping my phones led to my left pinky absolutely hating me, and PopSockets let me hold my phone in a less stressful position and avoid exacerbating the permanent damage I've caused to my hand.

There are dozens upon dozens of PopGrips and PopTops on sale; even some of their more expensive tops like the Deco line and licensed designs like Stitch are getting the discount. Mounts and stands are included in the promotion, too, alongside the weird but whimsical PopThirst series of drink koozies.

From $6 at Amazon

Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards — 50% off

Fewer phones use microSD cards these days, but if yours does, this 256GB one from Samsung has high read and write speeds, though they only advertise sequential write speeds like when you're recording 4K video on a freshly formatted card. The 128GB and 512GB cards were 50% off, too, but they've sold out, so grab the 256GB before it's gone, too.

$27 at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch car mounts — up to 32% off

iOttie has been the most recognized and trusted car mount brand in the market for almost a decade, and their best products always see Prime Day deals. While most of the attention is paid to its MagSafe compatible Velox Series, the three mounts worth their deal price today are the Easy One Touch 5, Easy One Touch Wireless 2, and Auto Sense. The One Touch 5 doesn't have wireless charging, but it's under $20, comes in many styles, including a cup holder, and should last you years.

The Easy One Touch Wireless 2 was Made For Google, meaning it's guaranteed to charge Pixel phones at 10W, though thick cases can interfere with it. The Wireless 2 is great for Pixel, but not for Samsung Galaxy, for which you'll want to grab the iOttie Auto Sense, which has better Samsung support.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 (Dash/Windshield): $34 at Amazon ($16 off)

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 (Air Vent + CD Slot): $37 at Amazon ($13 off)

iOttie Auto Sense: $45 at Amazon ($15 off)

Anker USB-C to USB-C cables — Up to 40% off

USB-C Cables may seem a dime a dozen during Prime Day, but most will be dead before Black Friday because they aren't the same steadfast quality as Anker. Anker's PowerLine series has been the gold standard in USB cables since before USB-C arrived, and its USB-C cables are worth every penny, especially today. The Powerline+ has been around for a few years, but it's still a solid 60W cable for charging phones, tablets, and Chromebooks, while the Anker 333 2-pack gives us two 100W cables for the price of one.

For my money, though, the cable sitting in my cart right now is the Anker 643 Flow. Rated for 100W charging for laptops and power stations, this cable will charge any Power Delivery device you throw it at, and it comes in seven colors and two lengths. Some configurations are already selling out, so grab them before they're gone.

Spigen ArcField 15W Wireless Charger — 20% off

Please skip the $5 "15W" wireless charging pads out there; most of them will not charge the Pixel 6 at 15W, and none of them will charge Galaxy phones at that speed, either. 15W for Pixel 6 requires EPP, and third-party chargers can only reach 10W for Samsung phones. Luckily for us, the Spigen ArcField does both and uses Power Delivery input rather than outdated QuickCharge 2.0. It doesn't come with a wall plug, but you can use the same PD charger you use with your phone or laptop.

$20 at Amazon

Baseus 65W 3-Port Fast PD Power Adapter — 40% off

This is our favorite Galaxy S22 charger and our favorite Chromebook charger, so if you only look at one charger today, make it this one. It has a handy chart to help you figure out which ports you want to use for which device — C1 for laptops or the fastest charging phone, C2 and A for slower-charging devices — and its folding prongs help it slim down further to sit neatly in your gear bag.

$30 at Amazon

Anker Nano II 65W chargers — $15 off

Anker's premium Nano II line has ballooned from a trio of single-port chargers into a myriad of multi-port options. Still, these two configurations of the Nano II 65W are the future-proof chargers you need. The Anker 715 Nano II is an ultra-portable wall charger roughly the size of a golf ball and will charge one device at up to 65W, including PPS charging for the Samsung Galaxy S21/S22 line. You can grab the larger Anker 726 Nano II for a few dollars more, which can charge one device at 65W or split it for 45W laptop charging and 20W phone charging.

Anker 715 Nano II 65W: $35 at Amazon ($15 off)

Anker 726 Nano II 65W: $40 at Amazon ($15 off)

Wolsco 10,000mAh 20W Pro Series Portable Charger — 67% off

This brand may sound different, but the charger itself is exactly like the ones RAVPower used to sell on Amazon, right down to the product slides in the listing. Believe it or not, this is good because this charger has worked quite well in the past. Just a note that the maximum output is 20W, and if you have two devices plugged in, it has to share that 20W.

$10 at Amazon

Mophie Powerstation XXL Power Bank — 33% off

This sizeable portable charger can charge up to three devices at once, including 18W USB-C Power Delivery charging. The 20,000mAh capacity can keep the whole family's phones topped off and alive for the 9 hours you're standing in line for rides at Walt Disney World, though 18W recharging also means you'll need a longer time to recharge it than our next power bank

$40 at Amazon

HenHot 65W 20,000mAh Power Bank — 20% off

Not only is this beauty capable of charging laptops thanks to the 65W output, but 65W input means that this power bank will take significantly less time to charge back up compared to the Mophie XXL while still being approximately the same size. There's only one USB-C and one USB-A port, but they split the power 45W/18W when both are in use so that you can charge your laptop and your phone during that marathon of a convention day coming up.

$36 at Amazon

Name brand phone cases — Starting at $5

Phone cases can be the most infuriating product to find on Prime Day because individual deals on individual phones turn into a game of digital whack-a-mole, but thankfully there are a few ways to avoid the headache and find the good case deals. Firstly, Amazon has a special Prime Day collection of cases from brands like Speck, Case-Mate, Pelican, Tech21, Zagg, and Samsung itself, with subsections for Galaxy phones, Pixel phones, and even Motorola phones.

From $5 at Amazon But what if your phone isn't included? Amazon's search bar has a category in the dropdown called Prime Day just for today. You can click that category and search for the [phone name here] case (or screen protector, if you need one of those, too). Here's an example of that search for Samsung Galaxy S22 cases. If you don't know which cases are high-quality, you can always check them against our list of the best Galaxy S22 cases.

See at Amazon

Looking for more?

While cases might not appeal to you if you're waiting for the Pixel 6a next week or the Galaxy Z Fold4 next month, you never know when the cat will chew up another charger or a charger will "disappear" into your child's room never to be seen again. Anker has quality options for both, and PopSockets are absolutely worth trying out when they basically cost the same as one grande coffee.

If you're looking for something a little bigger, like wireless earbuds or smartwatches, we've got you covered, too.