Google's latest Pixel 9 phones launched just weeks ago in late August. I've spent time using every mainline Pixel phone released to date, and the Pixel 9 series is the best yet — but their collective edge over the previous-gen Pixel 8 series is pretty slim. For Prime Day, the whole Pixel 8 series is discounted, with the standard model going for a record-low $449. They're not quite the latest and greatest anymore, but there's never been a better time to buy a Pixel 8, 8a, or 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 is a steal at $449

The Pixel 8 for $449 is one of the best deals you'll find during this Big Deal Days event. The Pixel 8 was a solid phone when it launched at $799 — when then-Google Editor Manuel reviewed the phone last year, he praised its display quality, battery life, and especially its software update lifespan.

The Pixel 8 is the first Google phone to carry a guarantee of seven years of software updates. We're now one year into that timeline, but six years of software support on a $449 phone is still an unbelievable value.

With excellent cameras, strong performance, and a design and build that puts the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 to shame, the Pixel 8 is the phone to buy right now. Yes, the Pixel 9 is a bit better in every way — but its advantages aren't worth the extra $350 the Pixel 9 will cost you today.

Google Pixel 8 $449 $700 Save $251 Google's last-gen Pixel phones are all great prices for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, but the standard 8 is looking especially appealing at $449 — $250 off retail and a whopping $350 under what you'll pay for the Pixel 9 today. $449 at Amazon

Pixel 8a is down to $399

There are no two ways about it: between the $449 Pixel 8 and the $ 399 Pixel 8a9, I think most people would be better off going for the standard 8. Still, the 8a is $100 off for Prime Big Deal Days, going for $399. With the Pixel 8a, you're getting the same Tensor G3 chipset, eight gigs of RAM, and 128 gigs of storage as the Pixel 8, plus a similar 1080p, 120Hz OLED display.

The Pixel 8a charges slower, has thicker display bezels, and has a plastic rather than glass rear panel. Its smaller primary camera sensor means its low-light camera performance is a bit worse than the Pixel 8's. I think the Pixel 8's advantages are worth the extra $50 it costs right now, but if you don't mind missing out on those niceties, the Pixel 8a is still a great deal at $399. It should see software updates until spring of 2031.

Google Pixel 8a $380 $500 Save $120 The Pixel 8a is very nearly as good as the standard Pixel 8 it's based on. I'd recommend springing for the $449 Pixel 8 if only for faster charging and marginally better camera performance, but the 8a is a great deal at $399. $380 at Amazon

Pixel 8 Pro is looking good at $599

If you're a big-phone person, the Pixel 8 Pro at $599 may be up your alley. It's got more RAM than either of the other Pixel 8s (12 gigs to the 8 and 8a's eight gigs), plus a 48-megapixel telephoto camera — the smaller 8-series Pixels only come with standard and ultrawide shooters.

At $599, the Pixel 8 Pro is a record $400 off MSRP. It carries the same seven-year update promise as the smaller Pixel 8, so it should stay up to date until October 2030. A large-screen flagship that you'll safely be able to use into the next decade for 600 bucks is a hell of a bargain.

Google Pixel 8 Pro $600 $1000 Save $400 The Pixel 8 Pro is Google's 2023 flagship. It's not quite as snappy as the Pixel 9 Pro and misses out on a few AI bells and whistles, but the 8 Pro is still a rock-solid big phone — especially on sale for $599. $600 at Amazon

There are other Google deals, too

The Prime Big Deal Days deals on the Pixel 8 series are far and away the best bargains you'll get on Google hardware this week, but there are other noteworthy Google deals, too.

The Pixel Buds A-Series — Google's cheaper earbuds that I think are about due to be replaced — are approaching impulse-buy territory at just 59 bucks. If you need a cheap pair of buds and you don't care about sound isolation, the A-Series are a fine pick.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $100 Save $41 The Pixel Buds A-Series aren't very competitve today at their $99 MSRP, but a price cut down to $59 makes their shortcomings a lot easier to look past. If you're in the market for a pair of cheap earbuds but you still want a polished experience, consider the A-Series this Prime Day. $59 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is also $100 off, with or without the dock. The whole package is down to $399; the tablet on its own with no dock is $299. I wouldn't necessarily recommend the Pixel Tablet at $299 over an entry-level 10th-gen iPad on sale for the same price or less, but if you've been looking to try Google's latest tablet, now's a good time.