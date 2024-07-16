This article is sponsored by Narwal. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

If good hygiene and sparkling cleanliness are among your lifestyle priorities, you will be best off with a futuristic Narwal robotic cleaner in your home.

Over 1.8 million discerning families in more than 30 countries trust the intelligent, powerful, feature-rich and extremely quiet Narwal devices to keep their homes dust-free, allergen-free, and shining like new.

Founded in 2016 to revolutionize cleaning, Narwal is recognized today as a pioneer of robotic home cleaners powered by game-changing tech to ensure flawless floors. And designed to match the sleek vibe of modern households like your home.

Narwal is the only home robotics brand with SGS and TÜV-certified Zero Tangling technology. Equipped with it, the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Freo X Plus robotic vacuum mops achieve thorough cleaning with 0% tangles and 99% pet hair removal. The Freo X Ultra and the original Freo also feature unique AI DirtSense™ technology, which senses the dirtier areas and keeps mopping until your home floors are spotless.

There's no better time than Prime Day with its unmissable deals to grab Narwal's outstanding Freo robovacs: Freo X Ultra at $450 off, the cost-effective Freo X Plus at $120 off, and the original Freo at a whopping $800 discount! Prime Day is also a great opportunity to own the all-new, sleek, self-propelling, and self-cleaning Narwal S10 Pro wet & dry vacuum mop at $130 off.

Narwal Freo X Ultra: Smartest, quietest, and most powerful

The premium Narwal Freo X Ultra is for those seeking nothing but the best. Offering exceptional power with minimal maintenance, Freo X Ultra is built to meet the exacting cleaning needs of modern families and is designed to complement your contemporary homes.

The robotic vacuum mop has an all-in-one station that cleans itself and the mops, and amazing AI DirtSense™ technology that uses AI to measure water cleanliness to enable the robot to identify map problem-cleaning areas and revisit them until they are fully clean. Onboard it has LiDAR mapping, and Tri-Laser obstacle avoidance and its intuitive app lets you schedule and control cleaning.

This futuristic robot was awarded several prestigious awards, including the Reddot Design Award and the iF Design Award. It was featured among the Best of CES 2024 in multiple publications.

Narwal Freo X Ultra $949.99 $1399.99 Save $450 Narwal's 2024 flagship model, the Freo X Ultra is power-packed with a mighty 8,200 suction, the world's first tangle-free floating brush, and AI DirtSense technology for spotless floors. Plus, it features a self-cleaning docking station, maintenance-free Dust Compression system, advanced LiDAR SLAM 4.0 for quick mapping, and Tri-Laser Obstacle Avoidance. Right now, it is at its lowest price since launch, so grab it at its incredible Prime Day deal and save $450! $949.99 at Amazon

8,200Pa suction for deeper cleaning

Powered by its mighty 8,200Pa suction, the Freo X Ultra sucks away the toughest of stains and messiest of spills. The thorough, deeper cleaning ensures 99% particle removal, leaving hard floors and carpets spotless.

Candies, chips, cereal or food crumbs, pet hair, dust, or debris, Freo X Ultra will clean them all, even if buried deep in the carpet.

Certified zero-tangling floating brush

As a pet parent, you'll love how Freo X Ultra removes pet hair without tangling.

The certified Zero-Tangling Floating Brush ensures that hair and pet fur are not trapped in the brush but passed directly into the dust bag. Renowned testing institutes SGS and TÜV Rheinland have certified it to capture 99.56% of hair with 0% tangles.

Thorough mopping and re-mopping for always sparkling floors

Led by AI DirtSense™ technology, Freo X Ultra does auto-targeted cleaning, scrubbing your floors till completely clean. Plus, its dual spinning and scrubbing Reuleaux triangular mops use 12N downward pressure and spin at 180RPM to remove the most stubborn stains.

Narwal Freo X Plus: Mighty power at unmatched affordability

Some of the best Narwal technologies come together in this advanced yet affordable robot vacuum.

It's different from the Freo X Ultra as there's no base station, but an inbuilt clean water tank. It still has advanced sensors to map your home and avoid obstacles in its cleaning path so you're assured of thorough cleaning at a pocket-friendly price.

Narwal Freo X Plus $279.99 $399.99 Save $120 The budget-friendly version of Narwal Freo X Ultra, Freo X Plus has no base station, but an inbuilt clean water tank. However, it offers advanced innovations, such as the certified zero-tangle floating brush, dust compression for 7 weeks of dust storage, 7800Pa powerful suction, Tri-Laser Navigation, and LiDAR obstacle avoidance. Grab this innovative robot that can vacuum and mop in one pass at $120 this Prime Day! $279.99 at Amazon

Vacuums and mops in one pass

The most stubborn stains on your floors are no match for the Freo X Plus. It controls the flow and dampness of the flat mop pads through four pipelines while applying a downward 6N pressure, leaving the floors flawless in one pass.

The 280 ml clean water tank enables the Freo X Plus to mop an area of over 4,800 sq ft before refilling itself. It seamlessly switches between vacuuming and mopping, as it detects rugs and carpets and lifts the mop head by 8mm to keep them dry.

Perfect for pet families

Fitted with the revolutionary Zero-Tangling Floating Brush, the robotic vacuum mop captures 99.56% of hair with 0% tangling. You'll never have to untangle pet hair from the brush again.

Ultra quiet, self-contained dust processing

Freo X Plus removes over 99% of particles from wooden floors with minimal 71db noise. Then, it squeezes and stores the dust and debris in its one-liter bag. You don't need to empty the dust for seven weeks!

Narwal Freo: The bestseller robot vacuum mop

The now lauded and awarded Freo revolution started with this original robovac. Equipped with a base station with auto mop-cleaning and drying, AI DirtSense™ and precision mopping, an intuitive app, and long battery life, the Freo also sports an LCD touchscreen for extra control.

Narwal Freo robovac $599.99 $1399.99 Save $800 The first robovac to feature DirtSenseTM technology for ultra-clean floors, the advanced Freo is a robot and mop combo with an all-in-one station. Offering a hands-free experience, its Freo Mode auto-controls the vacuum and high-speed mop for precise and effective cleaning. Plus its Smart EdgeSwingTM mopping feature tackles dust and stains in difficult-to-reach places and edges. Going at a whopping $800 off this Prime Day, it's an irresistible must-have! $599.99 at Amazon

Freo Mode for hands-free and worry-free cleaning

Activate the Freo Mode to let this intelligent robot handle things. It will vacuum and mop simultaneously, and avoid overlapping by lifting its side brush. And Smart EdgeSwing™ Mopping tackles dust in corners and the baseboard.

DirtSense™ for always clean floors

This innovative technology uses sensor arrays and algorithms to monitor dirt levels. The sensors monitor the color of wastewater and dust particles to determine the required level of cleaning and identify problem-dirty areas. And make no mistake, Narwal robovacs, with this technology, won’t quit until your floors are spotless returning to the areas time and time again until they are clean.

Deeper and flexible cleaning

Freo's patented high-speed spinning dual mop pads deliver 12N downward force with cleaning flexibility for various surfaces like vinyl, tiles, laminate, hardwood floors, and marble.

Narwal S10 Pro: the new self-propelling wet & dry vacuum mop

Narwal S10 Pro is a pro at everything it does, starting from its ability to clean heavy and instant dry and wet messes in one pass.

Sleek and elegant, this self-propelling wet & dry vacuum mop packs innovative technologies to maintain flawless floors in your home from edge to edge.

Narwal S10 Pro wet & dry vacuum mop $299.99 $429.99 Save $130 The Narwal S10 Pro is an innovative, new handheld vacuum mop that handles wet floors and dry messes in one pass. Sporting a sleek design, the S10 Pro is light to carry and use, with a rotating handle making cleaning quick and easier. It also has AI DirtSense™ to detect dirt levels and clean effectively. Grab this self-cleaning and drying cordless mop at $130 off on Prime Day. $299.99 at Amazon

Powered to tackle heavy wet and dry messes

Though light, flexible, and easy to use, the S10 Pro is powered with 14,000Pa suction and 17N downward pressure for deep, streak-free cleaning.

Its inbuilt active water cleaning system utilizes 32 running water streams and intelligent water spraying algorithms to maintain brush moisture for effective cleaning. From crumbs to messy spills, the Narwal S10 Pro nails them all.

AI DirtSense™ for customized cleaning

The S10 Pro can detect how dirty your floors are and displays the dirt level on its color LCD. Gauging the level of dirt, it seamlessly adjusts its suction power and water dispensing levels, toggling through its five modes to adapt to any cleaning task.

Cleans your home and itself

Place the S10 Pro in its dock after cleaning and press its Self-Clean button. It will automatically scrub, clean, dry, and disinfect the roller brush, pipes, and filters in its charging station.

Upgrade to Narwal's next-level cleaning at irresistibly low Prime Day prices

Stunning style, thoughtful innovations, and empowering, industry-first technologies, make the award-winning Narwal robotic cleaners firm family favorites worldwide.

Choose your favorite from Narwal Freo X Ultra, Freo X Plus, Freo, and the S10 Pro vacuum mop. And, upgrade to next-level cleaning this Prime Day.