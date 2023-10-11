When you write every day, often for 8-10 hours, you start to realize you can't use that uncomfortable built-in laptop keyboard all the time, nor is something like the Magic Keyboard that comes with your Mac desktop a good option. You need something comfortable, reliable, and that works in all sorts of situations.

I've been a professional writer for the better part of a decade, and while good keyboards can be expensive, I'm here to tell you about three incredible Fall Prime Day keyboard deals that you need to see before Amazon's sale ends!

Logitech K380

Logitech K380

The Logitech K380 is a top-rated portable Bluetooth keyboard that can connect with up to three devices and switch between them with ease. Plus, it's compact enough to fit in your backpack.

This was my go-to keyboard for everything for a couple of years, and to this day, it is the keyboard I use when traveling. It's super lightweight and compact, making it easy to fit in your laptop bag or backpack. Plus, it's pretty comfortable to type on, even though it's a small keyboard. I type on a Mac, so I have the Mac version; however, that just means it has a command key instead of an ALT key, you can use the non-Mac version with Mac just fine.

Its best feature by far is the ability to be connected to three devices at once, and switching between them easily — makes multitasking a breeze. I may be typing up an article on my Mac and then want to switch over to my phone to answer a text or send a quick email, and being able to do that all without taking my hands off the keyboard is a huge bonus.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini

If you're looking for a comfortable and reliable mechanical keyboard, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini has been my favorite keyboard for the past year.

This compact mechanical keyboard has quickly risen to become my favorite keyboard of all time. It's so darn comfortable and reliable that it's hard for me to use anything else at my desk. It's also backlit with adjustable white LEDs, so you can easily type any time of day.

On top of being one of the most comfortable 75% keyboards I've used, it also has phenomenal battery life, which lasts up to 70 days. As someone who writes for a living, I can tell you that estimate is pretty accurate, even when you spend at least eight hours a day parked in front of your computer. Also, it charges using USB-C, and one minute of charging will give you another three hours of juice.

Lastly, Logitech companion software to the keyboard is an excellent way to customize some settings on the keyboard to make it work better for your workflow. It's totally not necessary; you can absolutely just pair and play with this keyboard, but if you like the extra control it's a nice added bonus.

ProtoArc Backlit Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

The ProtoArc EK01 is a budget-friendly ergonomic keyboard that comes packed with a plethora of useful features. It provides both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity options and its built-in battery can last up to 100 hours. Along with all the essential ergonomic features, it also has a backlight, silent keys, and multi-device connectivity.

The ProtoArc EK01 Wireless keyboard is the perfect choice if you want an affordable ergonomic keyboard that offers wireless connectivity and essential features like a curved, split, and domed keyframe, cushioned wrist rest, and silent scissor keys.

This keyboard has dual wireless connectivity, tilt legs, and a built-in battery that lasts for up to 100 hours. The multi-device connectivity feature allows you to connect it to your PC, MacBook, and Android phone simultaneously. The EK01 comes with a two-year warranty, indicating the brand's confidence in its product.

In summary, the ProtoArc EK01 Wireless keyboard is the best choice for anyone looking for a budget ergonomic keyboard that doesn't compromise on quality and features.