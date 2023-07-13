The two-day Amazon Prime Day sales event has been a whirlwind, and as the second day draws to a close you can be sure that we're still sniffing out deals that shouldn't go unnoticed. In particular, we're highlighting here some products that have never been cheaper until this year's Prime Day pricing.

Prime Day can be very overwhelming what with the sheer amount of sales going on, and many products take advantage by boosting the regular price to show off a better deal. That's why we're always careful to mention when a price is the best we've ever seen. If that sounds like a good deal, read on to see three of our favorite deals that have the best pricing ever still available.

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon's Echo Pop has only been on the market for a couple of months, but Amazon already has it discounted down to $18 from the regular $40 price. That's about 55% off, giving you massive savings on the newest Echo speaker. Compared to the Echo Dot, the Pop is much smaller and will fit practically anywhere. In our Echo Pop review, we noted that "it pushes out plenty of volume for a 100-square-foot room and even plugs along brightly on a balcony where it contends with road noise."

The Echo Pop has built-in Alexa that can be used to control your compatible smart home devices, and of course you can ask it to do anything that the other Echo speakers can do. All four colors are still on sale, giving you a bit of style choice.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 Amazon's Echo Pop only launched a couple of months ago, and this is the first sale it's been a part of. Instead of paying the full $40, you can pick up this compact smart speaker for just $18. $18 at Amazon

Govee Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs

Govee is a leading brand when it comes to smart home lighting and appliances, and there are so many sales to pick through that I put together a separate guide for the best Govee Prime Day deals. One standout product that's never been cheaper are Govee's Smart A19 LED light bulbs. The smart lights don't require a central hub and can be used with the Govee app, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

They can put out the equivalent of about 75W of brightness while running at 9W, and there are millions of customizable colors to play with. Each bulb is currently $10, so the two-pack sits at $20 and the four-pack sits at $40. That's as cheap as we've ever seen, making them a great place to start on your smart home upgrade. Be sure to check out our curated list of the best Prime Day smart home deals for more gadgets.

Source: Govee Govee Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs $20 $26 Save $6 Govee's Smart LED light bulbs are down to $10 apiece when you buy a two- or four-pack. That's as cheap as they've ever been, letting you get your smart home ambitions off the ground without overspending. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (3rd Gen)

Amazon's third-gen Echo Buds have never cost less than $40, at least until this year's Prime Day event. Amazon dropped them by a full 30%, bringing the price down to $35. For any set of quality wireless earbuds that's a solid deal. The earbuds have 12mm drivers for bumping sound, and the built-in dual mics can field calls or be used to talk to Alexa. Yes, you can treat these as a line of communication to Alexa, letting you set dates, change music, ask questions, and more.

There's some sweat resistance so that you can use the earbuds to work out, and the battery in each earbud can go for five hours before needing a charge. If you have the charging case with you, you'll have another 15 hours before needing an AC outlet. These are no doubt going to jump back to a higher price when Prime Day concludes, so don't miss out if you've been needing some new audio in your life.

Amazon Echo Buds (3rd Gen) $35 $50 Save $15 Amazon's third-generation Echo Buds ditch ANC to hit a very affordable $50 price point. They retain useful features hands-free access to Alexa and multipoint pairing, however. $35 at Amazon

There are more products enjoying the best discount ever, but these three stand out due to their popularity. If you're still shopping for the next few hours, consider checking out our guide with a bunch of Amazon shopping tips to help you maximize the savings.