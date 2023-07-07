With over 17 years of dedicated research and development, XPPen has consistently impressed artists with its innovative product lineup. Among their offerings, the XPPen Artist Pro series drawing display shines brightly with its exceptional features.

Mark your calendars for July 11 and 12

Deals are available via Amazon US and Amazon Canada.

Artist 22R Pro

With its strikingly large 21.5-inch display and impressive 1080p resolution, this drawing tablet opens up a world of creative possibilities, allowing you to draw, design, model, and create directly on its surface.

And, with a USB-C to USB-C connection, this tablet enables seamless connectivity with iMac/MacBook Pro and Windows PCs that support USB-C input. This eliminates the need for a USB-C to HDMI & USB adapter, providing a direct and hassle-free connection for enhanced convenience.

Deco LW

In four different colors, the Deco LW tablets allow you to choose the style that matches your needs.

The Deco LW is not limited to computer usage alone. If you plan to use the tablet with a mobile device, you'll be pleased to find that it includes two additional adapters. These adapters, one for USB-A to USB-C and another for USB-A to Micro-USB, enable seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices, expanding the versatility of the Deco LW.

Deco 01V2

With a large active area to work with, the tablet provides ample space for artists to enjoy. Its generous size allows for fluid strokes and precise control, enabling you to create intricate details and capture every nuance of your vision.

And, with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, the battery-free stylus delivers remarkable accuracy and responsiveness. Every brushstroke is captured with precision, allowing you to achieve the desired effect effortlessly.

