The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has just concluded, bringing us thousands of deals on a wide array of products over a 48-hour period. This biannual sale for Amazon Prime subscribers continues to grow in popularity with each sale, as customers are always searching for a good deal on their favorite products.

While Prime Day might be over, some of the discounts aren't. We looked over all the top deals from the last two days to check if any of the deals are still live. Luckily for us, there are plenty still going strong, basically making this an extended Prime Day shopping festival. Many deals are still available at the same price as during Prime Day itself, while some have gone up in price a little - but are still well below MSRP.

The best part? With Prime Day officially over, you no longer need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage, so these savings are available to you whether you pay for Prime or not. But nothing is guaranteed with post-Prime Day sales, as stock could run out fast, or prices could go back up. So act fast to take advantage of some of the best deals on smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and more.

15 best Prime Day deals that are still up for grabs

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 Samsung's recently launched book-type foldable is one of the few flagships that's on sale even the day after Prime Day. This supremely powerful phone can be yours for just $1500 today, which is only $100 more than the Prime Day deal and an overall saving of $300 on the regular asking price. $1500 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 $700 $800 Save $100 The OnePlus 11 is the company's early 2023 flagship and among the most powerful Android phones you can get today. The version with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM sold for $650 on Prime Day and can now be yours for just $50 more. What's even better is that you don't need to be a Prime member to get this deal. $700 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 The Google Pixel 7a packs all the right upgrades from its 2022 predecessor — the Pixel 6a. While you won't save $100 on this phone like during Prime Big Deal Days, the phone is currently going with a $50 discount, which is still pretty decent. $449 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock $419 $499 Save $80 If you had the Pixel Tablet on your wishlist for Prime Day and missed out, you would be pleased to know that Amazon is carrying the deal on Google's only tablet into Thursday. The tablet sold for $409 (down from $499) during the two-day sale and has seen its price go fractionally up to $419, making this deal worth considering. $419 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $761 $900 Save $139 You can pick up one of 2022's best Android tablets for a low price this post-Prime Day sale. While it's not the ridiculous $300 savings this time around, you still end up saving close to $140 on this 12.4-inch AMOLED tablet by Samsung. $761 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 $236 $350 Save $114 While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may get lost in the crowd of newer and more powerful Galaxy Tab offerings, it was selling at a remarkable price this Prime Day. This handy tablet is only seeing a $6 increase on its Prime Day price tag, making this the low-cost tablet to get right now. $236 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) $140 $180 Save $40 With hardware to rival the top budget tablets in the industry, the Fire HD 10 Plus was one of the top Prime Day picks with its remarkable price tag of just $95. While it's not that cheap on the day after the sale, you can still save $40 on this 10.1-inch tablet right now. $140 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $140 $200 Save $60 Touted as one of the best ANC earbuds around, the Google Pixel Buds Pro usually go for $200. But on Prime Big Deal Days, we spotted the earbuds going for just $120. Although it's not that cheap today, you can still pick up these high-end earbuds for $140. $140 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 Apple products are usually not available with steep discounts, but that changed this Prime Day, with Amazon offering these earbuds for just $189. If you missed out on this deal during the 48-hour sale period, you can still pick these up by paying $11 more, a savings of $49 on what Apple usually charges. $200 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Beats Studio Pro $179 $350 Save $171 Over-ear headphones don't come any more high-end than the Beats Studio Pro. With an astounding 40-hour battery life and support for USB-C lossless audio, these headphones are the cream of the crop today, and they can be yours for $179, with the price remaining unchanged from Prime Day. $179 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 $48 $60 Save $12 While the Sony SRS-XB13 is not as cheap as it was on Prime Day ($35), you can pick up this pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker for just $48, down from its original $60 price tag. $48 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $210 $330 Save $120 The LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) was one of our top smartwatch deals this Prime Day. Despite the sales officially concluding as of yesterday, you can still find this smartwatch with a $120 discount. $210 at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 $550 $800 Save $250 The Garmin Epix Gen 2 in the Slate Steel avatar is not usually on sale. Luckily for customers, Amazon slashed an astounding $250 on the wearable's asking price for Prime Day. We're happy to report that the $250 discount continues to be available on this rugged smartwatch even a day after Prime Day. $550 at Amazon

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit $86 $130 Save $44 Philips is undoubtedly one of the top names in the smart home and lighting segment. This handy combo of Philips Hue bulbs plus bridge has helped innumerable customers save big during the Prime Day festivities. If you missed out on Tuesday and Wednesday, you can still pick it up at the same $86 price tag. But you may want to hurry. $86 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell Battery $120 $180 Save $60 The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) has been a mainstay among non-wired doorbell cameras for a while now, and we saw this product go for $120 on Prime Day ($60 off). Not much has changed since then, and interested buyers can snap up this camera at the same price today. $120 at Amazon

Hopefully you've managed to grab one of these 15 great deals before they disappear forever.