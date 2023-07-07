Source: Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 Amazon's smart plug is one of the easiest to set up, and right now, you can get it for its lowest price. We don't see discounts like this often, so be sure to grab one before the price changes. $13 at Amazon

Smart plugs can be used for a wide variety of things these days, from something as simple as turning on your coffee maker in the morning to automating your lights or fans. Once you see how easy they are to use and how much value they can add to your life, you'll probably want a few of them. Whether you already have some in your home or are looking to add your first one, Amazon Prime Day is a perfect time to make it happen. We're already seeing a lot of great smart home Prime Day deals going live, including a huge discount on Amazon's own smart plug. Right now, you can pick one up for just $13, which is a huge 48% discount.

Why is a smart plug a good idea for you?

Whether you're looking to make some greener choices in your daily life or want to save some money on your electric bill, a smart plug is a great starting place. We're all busy people, and that means that sometimes you may leave a light on or forget to turn off your fan when you leave a room. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to use an app, or even your voice, to fix that without having to walk back to the room and turn it off? It's all possible, and the best part is that it's not too hard to achieve.

Amazon's smart plug is one of the easiest ones on the market to set up. You simply plug it in and open the Alexa app, then wait a second. Once powered on, the Alexa app (or the Alexa in your room) will recognize it, and then you can start controlling it. You can rename it so that voice commands are easier to make, and within the Alexa app, you can create schedules and routines in just a few clicks. You only need to set it up once, and then anyone in your home can use it.

If you don't already have one, you should add one of Amazon's new Echo Pop smart speakers to your home for just $18 so that you can control the smart plug with just your voice.