Reading expands our horizons, enhances our knowledge, and improves our ability to focus. These benefits are particularly beneficial to children. However, in today's digital entertainment and digital education age, getting your children to pick up a paperback can seem like a huge task. Amazon struck gold with the Kindle series of e-readers — an electronic gadget purpose-built for reading and nothing else.

The Kindle Kids could be the ideal middle ground between a paperback and a smartphone, encouraging your children to read, and this Prime Day, Amazon is dropping the $120 price to an affordable $75 to get you hooked. That might seem like a lot of money to shell out on something your child may not enjoy using, but Amazon has thought of everything. Allow us to explain.

Why we recommend the Kindle Kids

The Kindle Kids is one of the newer products in Amazon's range of Kindle e-book readers. Launched late in 2022, this model has the same 6-inch display with 300 pixels per inch (PPI) and 16GB of storage as the standard Kindle. However, the Kids model is priced $20 higher, and within reason. It includes a protective cover to safeguard the device from rough handling, and there are three designs to choose from — Whales, Unicorns, and Ocean. If you're worried about outright breakage, you can rest easy with Amazon's two-year guarantee on the Kindle Kids.

The Kindle Kids also includes one year of Amazon Kids+ subscription for free, which you would need to buy separately for $5 per month with the regular $100 Kindle. The subscription alone makes the Kindle Kids worthwhile, even if you don't think the protective cover adds sufficient value. This subscription contains thousands of books suitable for kids aged 3 to 12, including the Harry Potter series and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Amazon says the subscription for your Kindle Kids will auto-renew at $5 per month after one year.

At that point, you can choose an Amazon account that isn't locked to child-friendly content. This is a great option if your child isn't using the reader as much because it saves you the renewal cost for Amazon Kids+ and gives you a screen for your reading.

An e-reader like the Kindle Kids has many advantages over an e-book app on the average smartphone or tablet. There are no games or video content if you don't want your child to get distracted, and its small size makes it easy to hold. Plus, the battery can last you six whole weeks. $120 is already low, but this Prime Day, you can get one for 38% off the original price. Of course, if you're looking for a device that can do a little more, plenty of great tablet sales are happening this Prime Day, too.