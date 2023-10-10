Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is underway, and there countless amazing sales on everything tech-related and beyond. But Amazon isn't the only retailer hosting a big sale. Other major retailers, including Best Buy, have competing 48-hour flash sales that aim to draw some attention away from Amazon. Going even further, Best Buy has a handful of great deals that you won't find anywhere else. I've collected the best of Best Buy's exclusive Prime Day deals to help you land some great products on the cheap.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals only at Best Buy

Amazon's October Prime Day is home to plenty of great Chromebook deals, but Amazon isn't the only place hosting deep discounts. We found a bunch of deep savings at Best Buy's own competing 48-hour flash sale.

Source: HP HP Chromebook 15a (2023) $299 $499 Save $200 HP's 15-inch Chromebook packs in an Intel Core i3-N305 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD display. It's down to $299 exclusively at Best Buy. $299 at Best Buy

Source: HP HP Chromebook x360 14c $449 $699 Save $250 The 14-inch convertible HP Chromebook 14a is a versatile and svelte laptop with Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an FHD+ touch display. Get it for $449 instead of $699 at Best Buy. $449 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $570 $700 Save $130 The Acer Spin 714 was very recently released but is already enjoying a $130 discount at Best Buy. This model inludes a 14-inch touch FHD+ display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. $570 at Best Buy

Source: Asus Asus Chromebook CM34 Flip $300 $499 Save $199 This Asus Chromebook CM34 Flip model is a sleek convertible with AMD Ryzen 3 7320C CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and FHD touch display. It's discounted by nearly $200 at Best Buy. $300 at Best Buy

Best Prime Day Smart TV deals only available at Best Buy

TVs are hot items on Prime Day, and Amazon isn't the only place to find some great smart TV deals. Best Buy has discounted LG and Roku TVs that you won't find anywhere else. Be sure to check out our top smart home Prime Day deals as well for more savings on TVs and beyond.

Source: LG LG UR7800 Series LED UHD TV $1000 $1250 Save $250 This monster 86-inch 4K LED TV from LG's UR7800 class will change the way you watch TV and sports, with webOS smarts baked right in. It's currently $250 off only at Best Buy. $1000 at Best Buy

Source: Roku Roku 65" Class Plus Series 4K Smart TV $600 $650 Save $50 Roku's 65-inch 4K Smart TV is currently $50 off the regular price only at Best Buy. It provides a gorgeous picture with all the RokuTV intelligence baked right in to make your viewing as easy as possible. $600 at Best Buy

Source: Hisense Hisense 55-inch Class A6 UHD TV $250 $320 Save $70 The 55-inch Hisense Class A6 UHD Xumo Smart TV is very affordable, especially now that it's $70 off only at Best Buy. It has a gorgeous 4K resolution with LED panel, and it comes with all its XumoTV smarts built right in. $250 at Best Buy

More great Prime Day deals only available at Best Buy

Best Buy isn't just discounting TVs and Chromebooks, and there are some peripherals and other smart home gadgets on sale that you'll only find outside of Amazon. Be sure to check out more Prime Day savings on earbuds and headphones if you're in search of a fresh sound.

Source: Sony Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (WHCH720N) $100 $150 Save $50 Sony's WHCH720N headphones are wireless and include noise canceling, with a comfy over-ear fit that you can wear for hours. Regularly priced at $150, you can find them at Best Buy on sale for $100. $100 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera $350 $450 Save $100 Google's indoor/outdoor battery-powered Nest Cam is also on sale at Amazon, but Best Buy has alone discounted the three-packs. Two cameras cost $240 at Amazon, whereas three cameras cost $350 at Best Buy. It's the right deal for those with a lot of yard or rooms to cover. $350 at Best Buy

These are certainly not the only Prime Day deals you'll find at Amazon, and anyone who prefers shopping at a different retailer should check out all the great deals available at Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale.