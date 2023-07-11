Amazon's annual shopping holiday is almost here, and with it come a ton of deals and discounts on some of the best electronics out there, including tablets. The retailer's lineup of Fire tablets is now on offer with some big discounts for Amazon Prime Day, with deals on powerful tablets like the Fire Max 11 and the more affordable Fire HD 8.

Even better, there are deals on some of the best kids' tablets, too, letting you pick up a tablet for each family member, regardless of whether they're a Pro user or need a starter tablet with suitable parental restrictions in place.

Amazon Fire Max 11

The Fire Max 11 is among the newest tablets in the Fire lineup, launching only a few months ago. It features a high-resolution 11-inch 2000 x 1200 screen and an aluminum body for durability. Designed for pro users, the Fire Max 11 can run for up to 14 hours on a single charge, while performance is backed by an octa-core processor. Amazon also offers an 8MP camera each on the front and back, respectively, for high-resolution video calls.

Paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space (expandable via microSD), the Fire Max 11 is the tablet to get this Prime Day, especially if you're in the market for a high-value performance device. There's also a separately available keyboard accessory, converting this tablet into a proper workstation. The tablet usually retails for $280 but can be yours for just $180 this Prime Day. While it's not the biggest discount imaginable, we'll take it given that the tablet's not even a couple of months old.

Amazon Fire Max 11 $200 $280 Save $80 The Fire Max 11 is Amazon's latest midrange tablet and also the company's most powerful to date. Its 11-inch screen is suitable for work or play, with support for apps through Amazon Appstore. The $80 discount on the 128GB model is the best we've come across since its May 2023 release. $200 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

This 2021 iteration of the 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet is currently on sale for $90, a savings of $100 on the regular asking price. With 64GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, the Fire HD 10 can take on some of the top budget tablets in the business today. Despite the crisp 1080p display, the Fire HD 10 can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Meanwhile, the tablet takes up to 4 hours to fully recharge from 0-100%, courtesy of the provided 9W charging adapter.

Video calls are possible thanks to the 2MP front camera coupled with a 5MP rear sensor. We also love the inclusion of a conventional 3.5mm headphone jack, letting you put your old wired headphones to good use. It also has a USB-C port for charging and connectivity, so the Fire HD 10 has all its bases covered, even for a tablet that's not particularly new. Available color options include Black, Denim, Olive, and Lavender.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $190 $90 Save $-100 With 64GB of internal storage, a 10.1-inch HD screen, and support for Amazon's vast ecosystem of Alexa-enabled products, the Fire HD 10 (2021) is one of our favorites, and the tablet's 64GB variant is cheaper than ever for Prime Day. $190 at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus (2021)

If you think the Fire HD 10 lacks a few hardware attributes, its slightly upgraded Plus sibling is also a good value this Prime Day. Amazon is slashing a remarkable $85 on this wireless charging-capable tablet for the shopping holiday, bringing down the cost of the 32GB model to just $95. 2MP and 5MP cameras are in the front and back, much like the non-Plus Fire HD 10.

Amazon also offers 4GB of RAM with the Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) and a soft touch back panel. The retailer sells a wireless charging dock separately, plus a Bluetooth-powered keyboard, similar to the vanilla Fire HD 10 (2021). Color options are limited, though, with Amazon only selling the Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) in Slate.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) $95 $180 Save $85 This tablet is ideally suited for customers who want a bit more from their 10.1-inch Fire HD. The Fire HD 10 Plus picks up wireless charging support and a soft-touch rear panel, retaining most of the hardware from its non-Plus version. This is possibly the best deal on the tablet we'll come across all season, so pick it up while you still can. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022)

As we've already discussed, Amazon's portfolio of tablets is extensive. Prominent among the brand's next-gen tablets is the 2022 Fire HD 8, which launched last year following a long wait. Including a six-core processor means it can run 30% quicker than its predecessor, making it a worthwhile upgrade. Video calls and conferencing are possible with a 2MP front camera, while the rear panel also has a 2MP unit.

Meanwhile, the 8-inch 1280 x 800 IPS display is suitable for HD content, while there's 2GB of RAM for multitasking. Regarding budget tablets, the Fire HD 8 (2022) is an absolute steal for $55, while you'd usually have to spend $100 for this slim and lightweight tablet. You can pick up the Fire HD 8 (2022) in colors like Black, Denim, and Rose.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $55 $100 Save $45 With 32GB of storage and a powerful 8-inch HD display, the Fire HD 8 is a stellar tablet at the right price. This 45% discount for Prime Day brings the tablet's cost down to just $55. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022)

What makes Amazon stand out from other tablet manufacturers is the company's willingness to offer something for everyone in the family. The kids' lineup of Fire tablets has been immensely successful so far, and one of the best models in the series is getting even cheaper this Prime Day. The 32GB iteration of the Fire 7 Kids, which usually retails for $130, is now available for a paltry $60. This tablet also supports video calls and standard images/videos using single 2MP cameras on the front and back.

Available in kid-friendly colors like Blue, Purple, and Red, the Fire 7 Kids is an excellent starter tablet for the young ones in the family. It is rated for kids aged three to seven and offers extensive parental controls to limit screen time and even set individual academic goals. Each Fire 7 Kids tablet also comes with a kid-proof case to protect it against accidental drops and bumps. A free year of Amazon Kids+ subscription is included, too, valued at $4.99/month.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) $60 $130 Save $70 The Fire 7 Kids is an excellent starter tablet for your child (aged 3-6), with decent features and a sturdy kid-friendly case to protect against accidental drops. Usually retailing for $130, this tablet can now be yours for just $60. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022)

This 8-inch HD kids tablet is designed for slightly older children between the ages of 6 and 12 and comes bundled with all the tools found in other child-friendly tablets sold by Amazon. The retailer specifies that this is a full-feature tablet and "not a toy," and we concur. You're getting an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) screen, plus a six-core processor and 3GB of RAM, all for just $75, compared to its original price tag of $150.

With 32GB of storage built-in, there's plenty of room for offline content. Parental controls are expectedly present, with the added ability to let your children surf the web with certain restrictions in place. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022) is only available in a Cyber Blue color variant, bundled with a kid-friendly case of the same color to protect against everyday tumbles.

Source: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro $75 $150 Save $75 Suitable for kids aged 6-12, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro mixes learning with fun. Parental controls are also present, letting you set time limits and other restrictions on the tablet's usage. At just $75, this is a pretty hard deal to miss. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021)

If your kid already has the 7- or 8-inch models of the Fire tablet, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a viable upgrade option. It is still marked for children aged 6-12 and is ideally suited for all their schoolwork, mixed with some entertainment via the free 12-month Amazon Kids+ subscription. But this perk is not valid for accounts that have already used the promo.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro also has an upgraded 5MP rear camera while settling for a 2MP selfie shooter. Nevertheless, this 10.1-inch kids' tablet is a great gift for the young ones at home, combining their school curriculum with some casual gaming. Kids can request access to apps and e-books through a digital app store, with parents having the final say. For just $120, this feature-packed kids' tablet is an absolute steal this Prime Day.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 32GB $120 $200 Save $80 The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is an excellent value at this price, offering a blend of a full-blown tablet experience with all the essential parental control tools. $120 at Amazon

Retail juggernauts like Amazon continue to outdo themselves in discounts and other promotions each Prime Day. This year is no different, with almost the entire portfolio of its Fire tablets up for grabs at throwaway prices. There's something in it for everyone, regardless of their age group, which makes this among the top deals this shopping season.

We also love that a relatively newer offering like the Fire Max 11 is up at a cheaper-than-usual price. The 64GB Fire HD 10 (2021), though, takes things to the next level by slashing an astonishing 52% off the sticker price, making it one of our top picks this Prime Day among Fire tablets. If you're already invested in the Amazon ecosystem, you could even grab one of the multiple promos on Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices or maybe pick up an Echo Dot speaker or two on the cheap.