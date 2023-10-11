While every kind of smart appliance gets a deal of some kind for Amazon's Fall Prime Days, my favorite one ever is something that I forget exists 90% of the time. Smart air purifiers can sound like an unnecessary extravagance for those of you lucky enough to be born without respiratory issues, but no matter how healthy your lungs are, this will help improve your home and your health. And, once you have it set up, chances are you'll only need to touch it when your schedule shifts or when the filter needs replacing. It's a great smart home deal that you really shouldn't sleep on — and can help you sleep better.

Source: Levoit Levoit Vital 100S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier $110 $140 Save $30 Able to cover multiple rooms of your home in one unit, the Levoit Vital 100S decreases stress and improves air quality to help fight allergies, asthma, odors, and disease. You can turn the lights completely off to keep your bedroom abyss black, and specialty filters are available to fight animal allergies, toxic pollution if you live in the city, and smoke if you live in wildfire country. $110 at Amazon

Sucking up dust, dirt, dander, and potentially dangerous chemicals/microbes, air purifiers cut down on the layer of dust that naturally settles in a room with central AC/heating, and, of course, help keep you from breathing in all of that nastiness. While this is especially important for allergy sufferers (like me), those with asthma and other respiratory conditions, and anyone with an impaired immune system, breathing in air pollutants causes stress in everyone.

Another cause of stress can be breathing stale are, and purifiers fix this by greatly improving air circulation within the room — or the whole home, depending on the unit's size — so that you breathe cleaner, fresher air, which helps improve overall health and focus. This is why air purifiers are gauged by the square footage they can move air in and in CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to state how quickly they'll clean that air.

Reducing and removing air pollutants limits your exposure to diseases, too. There's no better time to start using a smart air purifier than right now, as flu season starts to rise and COVID and RSV keep coming back around. If you're a germaphobe — chances are you already own one of these, anyway — you'll want to look for air purifiers with UV-C sterilizing light. HEPA filtration catches particles down to a certain number of microns, but catching and keeping those microbes on the filter may not eliminate them permanently; UV irradiation will.

While you can buy a non-smart air purifier for the price of family pizza night, you'll have to remember to turn it on, off, and adjust the speed multiple times a day to get the most out of it. Smart purifiers can be programmed to run at whatever speed you need and the desired times of day, and you can adjust it from across the room — or adjust your father's from three states away — should the schedule need shifting or you just need an extra boost of air freshening after an unfortunately odor-inducing meal.

After less than two months, I saw a noticeable improvement in the air quality in my apartment, and I could start reducing the amount of allergy medications I took as a result. The improved airflow especially comes in handy in the bedroom at night, as my unit's ceiling fan's top speed, well, isn't, and the sound of the purifier itself can either be so soft it doesn't disrupt my focus while reading, or it can be loud enough to block out noisy neighbors while I'm sleeping.

In fact, I loved my first air purifier so much that I bought a second on one Black Friday so that I could leave one in the bedroom and the other between my living room and sunroom office rather than ferrying it back and forth. This also gave me the chance to test a box-style air purifier against my original round tower. Round purifiers certainly have a more futuristic look — and are easier to avoid if you're placing them in the middle of a room, while box-style are more boring, but easier to fit along the sides of a room and easier to buy and store spare filters for.

My first air purifier — and, more importantly, its filters — is discontinued, so I'm upgrading mine this Prime Day thanks to Levoit's deals. There are multiple sizes available, and you can definitely save money by buying one that fits the size of your room, but my money's going to the Levoit Vital 100S for a few reasons. The outermost shell has a shallow groove around the sides to let larger particulates — pet hair or my long, human hairs — so that they don't get stuck to the outside of the unit like some other purifiers. My Winix has open sides to accomplish this, but it's easy to catch a corner and pop the whole front off, something I'm hoping this Levoit will fix.

Levoit also offers a variety of replacement filters and pre-filters so that you can tailor your unit to your needs, such as fighting smoke during wildfire season, pollutants and harmful chemicals if you live near an industrial area, or pet filters to help your allergy-suffering family breathe easy in a home full of dogs. A wide availability of filters is a definite must in an air purifier, and Levoit's are popular enough to be kept well-stocked.