Once again, Amazon Prime Day is offering a wide range of discounts on phones and tablets. While getting any new tech is fun, it can be much more fun with the right accessories. There are still a lot of deals available, and if you know what you’re looking for, you can save a lot on stocking stuffers like chargers, cables, and Bluetooth speakers. You could also get a USB-C hub to get the most out of your work laptop as you work from home.

You may also need some accessories to make the most of your Prime Day purchases. For instance, if you get a new phone, you might want to keep it charged with a powerful, fast charger and even a portable power bank. Many new phones only come with a USB-C cable in the box, meaning you’ll need to provide your own power brick. Luckily, Prime Day has no shortage of charging accessories, so you can take as many pictures or download as many apps as you want when you get your new phone without worrying about running out of juice.

These Prime Day charging deals are still available and under $50

Belkin BoostCharge Plus 10K If you’ve got a handful of devices to keep charged, or a handful of kids with tech that needs to stay charged, a large battery bank can be extremely convenient. This 10,000mAh model from Belkin has both a lightning cable and USB-C cable built-in, so you can charge up both new and older Apple devices, as well as Android devices at up to 18W. $47 at Amazon

Anker Nano 100W The Anker Nano A2679 is a simple and compact 100W USB-C charger that’s perfect for topping up a laptop or a fast-charging phone. It comes with a USB-C cable in the box, making it a complete charging solution. This is a great charger to keep in your laptop bag, or even at your desk to charge your laptop when you get home. $47 at Amazon

Another thing to keep in mind is that not all USB-C cables are created equal. If you’ve ever tried to charge a laptop using a cable that came with a phone, you may have experienced this firsthand. Some cables can only handle lower power charging, which could take ages to top up a big battery bank or a laptop. If you’ve got a high-power device that needs to be charged, you’ll need a cable that can support 100W or more power. There are

If you have only a couple of USB-C ports to spare, a USB-C hub can provide more USB ports, HDMI, and even support passthrough charging.

Anker USB-C Cable 2-Pack $10 $16 Save $6 There can be major differences in capability between USB-C cables with some only offering lower-speed charging. This two-pack of 6-foot cables from Anker supports 100W charging and has a quality braided cable. Keep in mind that they’re not great for data transfer with only USB 2.0 data speeds. $10 at Amazon

Anker 332 USB-C Hub $19 $25 Save $6 If you work from a laptop at home, a hub is key to building a functional and consistent workspace. This Anker 332 hub adds two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port for an external monitor. With charging passthrough, setting up your laptop could be a one-cable job. $19 at Amazon

Save on Prime Day Bluetooth deals under $50 as well

Whether you’re binge-watching movies on your tablet, listening to music by a fire, or sitting in one last meeting before a holiday break, good audio quality is a must. Not only that, but getting the right size headphones with comfortable ear cushions can be essential when you need to wear them most of the day. Gaming headphones can be a solid multi-function choice for office or gaming time. They have comfortable cushions, a high-quality microphone, and the consistency and reliability of a wired connection.

Sony WH-CH520 $38 $60 Save $22 While they don’t have ANC, these Sony on-ear headphones still sound great with incredible battery life that might last all week. You can get them in blue, cappuccino, or white if black doesn’t suit you. They can also easily switch from one device to another, so you can quickly take a call if you need to. $38 at Amazon

HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset $43 $70 Save $27 The HyperX CloudX headset is a gaming headset that really looks like a gaming headset with a large microphone, strong headband materials, and a large HyperX logo. On the other hand, it has memory foam ear cushions for comfortable listening for hours, and a high-quality microphone that’s just as good in Discord as it is in Teams. $43 at Amazon

JBL Go 3 $28 $40 Save $12 No matter the brand, having a compact pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker is great when you’re out for the day, or just need a bit of music while you’re cleaning up around the house. With an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, you can even take this speaker to the beach, on a muddy trail, or on a hike in the rain without worry. $28 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $20 $30 Save $10 The Anker Soundcore is a nice speaker to have around with good battery life enabling playtime of up to 24 hours, an IPX5 rating so you don’t need to worry if it gets splashed, and stereo sound. While its 6W output won’t be good enough for a family barbecue, it’s great for a picnic or playing some tunes while you work out. $20 at Amazon

Last-minute Prime Day deals

Whether you’re trying to make the most of your new phone or looking to make working from home more efficient, having the right accessories is key. With a power bank, you don’t need to worry about topping up your battery every time you leave the house. With the right cable, you can stop carrying half a dozen different USB-C cables and use the same one for all your tech. Last but not least, even a small Bluetooth speaker sounds better than your phone speakers, so if you’re going to blast music in public, it should at least sound good.