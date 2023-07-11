Prime Day is here, and it’s time to snag the best deals of the year on the big-ticket items you’ve been eyeing up. If you’ve done your vacuum research, you’ll know that Eureka is a trusted household brand with more than 100 years of innovation behind its products. For Prime Day 2023, Eureka is offering a $35 discount on its latest RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, plus more savings on its lineup of upright, wet/dry, canister, and corded and cordless stick vacuums.

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum: Affordable, powerful, and adaptable

Beneath the lightweight and compact exterior of the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum is a long-lasting 25.2V Lithium-ion battery that enables an extended runtime of up to 40 minutes in Eco-Handheld mode and 15 minutes in Max mode. The RapidClean Pro’s powerful suction is effective on hard floors, tile, and rugs, making it the ultimate adaptable and portable cordless vacuum. Its cyclonic filtration system keeps dust and debris trapped so that you're not leaking dirt while you clean.

In handheld mode, the RapidClean Pro weighs in at only 3.2 lbs, and just 5.1 lbs when fully assembled. The vacuum can easily be converted to handheld mode with a crevice tool or the 2-in-1 dusting brush, helping you clean hard-to-reach spots, tight spaces, and even inside your vehicle.

What makes the RapidClean Pro so handy is its convenient special features. The low-profile vacuum head swivels easily, and the vacuum handle lays flat to the floor when you need to glide into those hard-to-reach spots under furniture. The bright LED headlights help you spot every last inch of dust when you’re tackling those dark corners. When it’s time for a break or if you get interrupted, the Easy Rest feature allows you to prop the vacuum against countertops or furniture without falling over. If you’re looking for a lightweight and ultra-convenient cleaning experience, the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum is the choice for you.

Get the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum for 29% off at $109.99.

More Prime Day 2023 Eureka vacuum deals

Check out what else Eureka has to offer from its lineup of top-notch vacuums.

Upright vacuum deals

Get the Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Bagless Upright Vacuum for 30% at $48.99.

Get the Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum for 26% off at $109.99.

Cordless stick vacuum deals

Get the Eureka NEC101 Cordless Stick Vacuum for 30% off at $89.99.

Corded stick vacuum deals

Get the Eureka 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum for 30% off at $27.99.

Get the Eureka Flash Bagless Stick Vacuum for 30% off at $99.99.