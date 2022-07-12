A "small" Android phone doesn't mean in 2022 what it meant in 2016, but you can still get close — and, if you're lucky, get a good deal, too. For those that want nothing more than a good small(ish) phone for a bit less pocket-poking on a long-planned summer adventure, then one of today's Amazon Prime Day deals of the day might just hit the spot. For a limited time, you can get a Galaxy S22 for $600. That's $200 off (or 25%) the list price of $800 and the best price we've seen on it yet.

Normally the Galaxy S22 costs $800, and once in a while, Samsung will toss out a $100-off promo. In fact, the cheapest it's ever been available unlocked from Amazon before is $675, making this a sizable discount on top of the best price we've ever seen.

Get $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S22

$600 at Amazon

We haven't explicitly reviewed the smaller Galaxy S22, but it shares most of its guts with its bigger brother, the Galaxy S22+. That includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers it, the triple camera array on the back, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a stable 5G connection with good signal strength (you might be surprised to hear that's not always expected in 2022).

We liked its bigger brother well enough, but there are a few potential pain points to be aware of, like merely so-so battery life. The cut-down version also has both a smaller screen (6.1" vs. 6.6") and a smaller battery (3700 mAh vs. 4500 mAh). The smaller screen will likely offset battery life a little, but don't expect Google Pixel 5a-level longevity — think good, but not incredible. The camera in the S22 was also upgraded to feature the biggest sensor in any non-"Ultra" Samsung phone, improving low-light performance — in many circumstances, we even felt that the results were just almost identical to what the Galaxy S22 Ultra shot. However, the stronger telephoto and even bigger sensor in the S22 Ultra offer even more flexibility in other circumstances. And, of course, it doesn't come with a charger. Buy yourself an even better one with all the money you're saving, or use the one you've got; it'll probably work fine.

It may not have made our list of the best Android phones, but at least part of that is because the souped-up Ultra version heads the list, and that's some stiff competition.

As in the case of today's promotion for the more expensive Galaxy S22 Ultra, I think there's a real possibility this offer dies before the "deal of the day" is supposed to run out. So if the Galaxy S22 is on your wish list, act fast or be prepared to miss it.