Source Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 $278 $300 Save $22 Sony makes some fantastic earbuds, but the WF-1000XM5 launched earlier this year are the best of the lot, offering stellar ANC performance and uncompromising battery life with great sound quality. They are expensive at $300, but October Prime Day adds a $20 discount, correcting the price to what it should have been all along. $278 at Amazon

Sony headphones and earbuds often rub shoulders with the best consumer audio brands in the industry, like Shure, Audio-Technica, and Bose, without stepping too far into audiophile territory. The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are the brand’s newest creation, launched as a successor to the immensely successful XM4 earbuds we loved for their ANC and sound quality. The flagship earbuds offer immense bang for your buck, but were launched for a steep $300. The price has dropped to $278 for Prime Big Deal Days.

Why should you buy the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds?

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are some of the best earbuds money can buy. They use three mics per earbud to drown out background noise, and isolate your music and call audio from the rest of the world better than most earbuds. That capability is backed by an eight-hour battery life that goes up to 12 hours if you switch off ANC and use the passive isolation alone. You can recharge the carrying case via USB-C or a wireless charging pad.

The 8.4mm integrated dynamic drivers in the earbuds aren’t the biggest in the business, but Sony has tuned them well. The XM5 delivers rich, clear sound that doesn't overly emphasize the low bass or high treble frequencies. The buds also support a wide range of codecs, from the basic SBC to AAC and LDAC. You can take these earbuds almost anywhere with you — the gym, a walk in the rain, or just your office commute, because the buds are IPX4 rated for water resistance. However, remember that the charging case is not rated for water resistance.

Usually, these fantastic earbuds retail for $300, and the launch price hasn’t dropped since. For Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, the price has dropped 7% or $22 to $278. It’s not a big discount, but it’s the first of hopefully many more sales we wish to see for these earbuds. If the earbuds are just a bit outside your budget, you could check out the older WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Alternatively, we have collected the best deals on earbuds and headphones this Fall Prime Day, which you must check out.