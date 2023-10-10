If you've ever gone down the TikTok cleaning video rabbit hole, chances are you like seeing a satisfying before/after shot, but you don't find joy in the actual process. Cleaning house can be as easy as those videos make it look if you invest in a robot vacuum, and Roborock has plenty of formidable models. The best part is that some of the best hands-off cleaning robots from Roborock are discounted on October Prime Day.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is a standout vac/mop combo device. Its clean and dirty water tanks are easy to empty and fill, there's a spacious dust bag for weeks of regular vacuuming, and even warm air drying to prevent puddles. The dock also has plenty of bells and whistles that set it apart from more affordable robot cleaners. It's one of the most autonomous models on the market, happily clean in the background without maintenance for extended periods. You can also use Google Home, Siri, or Alexa voice commands to tidy between scheduled cleanings if you'd rather not wait. While it's solidly in the premium category, even with the $300 discount bringing it down to $1,000, this is the most affordable the S7 Max Ultra has ever been.

Source: Roborock Roborock S7 Max Ultra $1000 $1300 Save $300 The Roborock S7 is a standout autonomous robot cleaner on the market, with the ability to vacuum and mop for weeks without you lifting a finger. While it may lack the LiDAR navigation some other models have, it still has impressive cleaning performance and plenty of other premium features. $1000 at Amazon

Roborock Q5+

If your home is a sea of rugs and carpet, you're probably better off eschewing any cleaning robots with water tanks and mop heads. The Roborock Q5+ is a great model, mop head or not, so it's a natural pick for anyone who doesn't want to deal with water changes. It performs well on hard and carpeted surfaces alike, with up to 7 weeks of dust and dirt capacity. The Q5+ also has a robust app, voice control with Google Home, Alexa and Siri integration, and LiDAR navigation. With almost half a liter capacity in the dust bin and three hours of battery life, most homes are a cakewalk for it to clean in a single go. While the robot vacuum's price was good at $700, it's even better at $400, putting it about $50 cheaper than the lowest price ever.

Source: Roborock Roborock Q5+ $400 $700 Save $300 The Roborock Q5+ has excellent vacuum performance in its price bracket and even LiDAR navigation, making it a great choice for anyone wanting a robot vacuum. The self-empty dock ensures it can go weeks before it requires some upkeep. $400 at Amazon

Roborock Q7 Max+

Suppose you like the LiDAR navigation, generous dust bin size, and Alexa/Google/Siri integration of the Roborock Q5+, but want your hard floors scrubbed too. In that case, the Roborock Q7 Max+ is exactly what you're looking for. With the same up-to-7-week capacity, three-hour battery life, LiDAR, and a laundry list of features that make the Q5+ so appealing, the Q7 Max+ has it all along with robust mopping controls. While this step up normally makes the Q7 Max+ $180 more than the vac-only Q5+ model, Prime Day's deal has decreased its cost to $500, making it a much smaller step up from the more affordable model. While that price tag is still wince-worthy, it's the lowest price this model has been at since its introduction.

Source: Roborock Roborock Q7 Max+ $500 $870 Save $370 With the same power and convenience that Roborock's docking robot cleaners are known for, the Roborock Q7 Max+ is a vac/mop combo model that's hard to pass up. It offers weeks of self-emptying capacity in the dock, LiDAR navigation, support for Siri, Google Home, and Alexa, along with three hours of battery life. This model is a must for anyone looking to add autonomous cleaning to their smart home arsenal. $500 at Amazon

Roborock S7

If you want a mopping robot vacuum that doesn't break the bank, the Roborock S7 is still feature-rich despite its $360 sale price. With smart carpet detection and the ability to set no-mop zones in the app, you don't have to worry about soggy socks from accidental carpet and rug washes. While it has the LiDAR navigation found on the Q5+ or Q7 Max+, it still has comprehensive mapping that makes it smarter than the bump-and-turn-only navigation of the robovacs of yore. With support for Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts, it can also drop into any smart home setup, no matter which ecosystem you're in.

That entry-level-friendly price tag comes with two significant tradeoffs, though. The most significant bummer is the lack of a dock, which you'd have to buy separately for the same convenience as the pricier options. Also, the internal water and dust tanks are smaller, despite the S7's slightly larger size compared to the other models on this list. Still, this is a tempting robot cleaner option for those who don't mind a more piecemeal approach to keeping a tidy house a hands-off task.

Source: Roborock Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop $360 $650 Save $290 With integrations for Alexa, Google, and Siri, the Roborock is a great vacuum/mop robot cleaner for any smart home, no matter your ecosystem of choice. With carpet detection to boost suction and a raising mop head, it easily goes from hard surfaces to carpet without losing performance or leaving your carpet soggy. $360 at Amazon

