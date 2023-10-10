Source: Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) $189 $249 Save $60 Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are fantastic earbuds — even if you own an Android phone. They offer strong audio quality, thorough ANC, and a comfortable fit, though you'll want to spend at least some time using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer to get the most out of them. $189 at Amazon

It's no secret that significant sales on Apple products, current generation devices in particular, are few and far between. Great deals on Apple's current flagship earbuds, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro, have thankfully been less rare.

If you were holding out for the best deal possible, now's the time to act, because the Prime Big Deal Days sale price of $189 is the most affordable these earbuds have ever been - and the first big reduction since Apple added USB-C to the charging case. While the likes of Sony and Bose have pushed their flagship buds up to $300, seeing a nearly 25% reduction on earbuds that are already more affordable, with some of the best ANC money can buy to boot, is beyond tempting.

Not just for Apple users

If you've noticed what site you're on now, you might be wondering why this deal is getting brought up at all. We already covered in our review of the AirPods Pro 2 that these are very much an Apple-first product, but if you're willing to skip a few of the Apple ecosystem-exclusive features, you still get a pair of earbuds with industry-leading ANC, and great sound for the money, at a significant discount right now.

You don't have to miss out on all the features of the AirPods Pro 2 on Android, either. Our guide for AirPods on Android is a great place to see what features you'll still have out of the box, and the Assistant Trigger app is an easy way to get access to some of those formerly Apple-exclusive features. I personally use this workaround, and while it isn't as seamless an experience as it is on Apple devices, it makes my AirPods Pro feel a lot less useless on my Android.

Things are even better now that Apple has replaced the charging case's Lightning port with USB-C, meaning you can charge the AirPods Pro 2 using the same USB-C cable you already use for your phone or laptop - or top them up wirelessly if you prefer.

Phone use aside, if you're one of the millions of people with some flavor of MacBook, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro are more or less a must-have, and work just as seamlessly on Apple's computers as they do on its phones. If you also pick up a Bluetooth dongle you can even pair your AirPods Pro with your PS5, if you wanted to squeeze a little more value out of this purchase. If you don't want to give up any features, though, there are plenty of other great earbud deals this Prime sale, though not all of them are this significant.