The prices of music streaming services are constantly in flux, which can make it difficult to determine just how much you’re getting for your money. One trend has become more apparent, however, and that is the overall rise in subscription prices. Spotify raised its prices across all tiers just last month, and now, its competitors are following suit. Amazon has increased the cost of Amazon Music Unlimited plans, and Prime members are not exempt by already having a subscription.

As detailed on the Amazon Music Unlimited webpage, the cost of a monthly individual plan has gone from $9 to $10. Those with a family plan can expect to now pay $17 per month, rather than $16 monthly. If you have an individual annual plan, you’ll pay $99 per year, which is an increase of $10. Families that were paying $159 annually are seeing the price rise to $169 each year. Amazon spokesperson Rebecca Silverstein confirmed the recognized changes to The Verge and noted that the new prices will go into effect on September 19.

In 2022, Amazon notably opened up its entire music library of 100 million songs to those who subscribe to Prime. A catalog of only two million songs was originally included with a Prime membership. While the move seemed like it could help Amazon rival competitors like Spotify and Apple, one key caveat held it back: the inability to select and play individual songs. Although you could access Amazon’s full library and listen without ad interruptions, it was only possible to play music on shuffle mode.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you can queue any song you want and listen to music ad-free. It’s also possible to listen to content offline and skip songs without any limitations. Prime members can still enjoy Amazon’s catalog of music ad-free, but that’s where the buck stops — spatial audio, HD audio, and individual song selection all require an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

If you’re already considering changing services, it’s worth noting that Amazon’s competitors have raised prices as of late as well. Spotify bumped its individual Premium plan price to $11 per month in the US in July, an increase of $1. The decision came on the heels of YouTube raising the monthly cost of YouTube Music Premium by the same amount to $11 monthly.